Close menu

The Open 2022: Winner to earn record £2m as prize fund increase by 22%

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments56

The Claret Jug in front of the R&A Clubhouse at St Andrews
The Open will be played from 14-17 July over the iconic Old Course in St Andrews

The winner of next week's 150th Open will win a championship-record £2m.

That sum represents an increase of more than £300,000 on the £1.7m Collin Morikawa won in 2021 while the total purse for the game's oldest major has risen by 22% from last year to £11.2m.

"There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016."

The significant rise in the purse for the landmark championship at St Andrews follows the launch of the lucrative Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Series.

Charl Schwartzel received £3.86m for his victory at the inaugural event in Hertfordshire in June.

In three days at the Centurion Club, the 37-year-old from Johannesburg, who won the 2011 Masters, earned a sum equal to the amount it has taken him the last four years to earn on the PGA Tour.

In June, it was announced that players who have joined the controversial LIV Golf series would be allowed to play at The Open.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural event, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, while the DP World Tour banned players who competed in the tournament from the Scottish Open and fined them £100,000.

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women's Open," added Slumbers.

The 150th Open, the final major of the men's season, takes place in the Fife town from 14-17 July.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 13:19

    The fact that you can be called an Open Champion is something money can’t buy

  • Comment posted by Justsomeguy, today at 13:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 13:04

    The R and A should look at supporting struggling clubs, as there seems to be many closing. Which means these clubs are lost to housing, so when times are better, there will still be clubs available for people to play the game.

    • Reply posted by AndyC555, today at 13:22

      AndyC555 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by roythboy, today at 12:45

    Key issues for me are where the money comes from although other sports need to consider this. Then there is the fact that it is invite only - you cannot simply qualify (unless you have 10m Insta followers?) All very distasteful but USA has it's own human rights issues at the minute.

    • Reply posted by Andy p, today at 13:12

      Andy p replied:
      It's the open anyone off scratch or better can attempt to qualify

  • Comment posted by pemby5, today at 12:36

    290,000 tickets have been sold for the open
    Average price across all days is around £80
    That’s £23,000,000 in ticket sales alone, not including any commercial sales, sponsorship etc
    The total purse isn’t even 50% of ticket revenue.

    This is why players are revolting against the organisations
    In NBA, NFL, NHL etc the players get around 50% of all commercial income.

    • Reply posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 12:41

      TookOneForTheTeam replied:
      Same in Tennis. I refuse to pay over £200.00 for a centre court SF ticket at wimbledon. It will be £1000 for around 4 hrs for the family. Insane!

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 12:17

    LIV > Pga, Masters, The Open, US Open

    • Reply posted by Antony, today at 12:50

      Antony replied:
      in only one metric. It's clear where their priorities lie.

  • Comment posted by bedroom tv, today at 12:17

    Increased prize money basically reflects the decline in £ versus the $ so this is just ensuring the prize money looks good to the Amercians

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 12:25

      GazR replied:
      They increased it last year even though the pound increased in value against the dollar from 1.27(2019) to 1.40(2021)

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 12:11

    I stopped watching golf when they sold out to Sky.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 12:55

      mark replied:
      I started when Sky started showing as before there was very little on terristal

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 12:10

    at least put the final day on terrestrial TV. The Tours calling LIV golfers money grabbers but allowing the pinnacle of British golf to sit behind a paywall is hypocritical to say the least.

    • Reply posted by lpeters, today at 12:16

      lpeters replied:
      Buy sky

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 12:06

    More money at the top, all while young golfers are priced out of the game unless they come from middle class families. Just how the members like it.

    • Reply posted by Wildwood, today at 12:28

      Wildwood replied:
      That's not actually true. Golf is more accessible to younger players than it has ever been.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 12:05

    The mercenaries win as soon as they tee off at the Open. They have been handed the legitimacy that they crave by the gutless R and A.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 12:12

      Keep the Faith replied:
      To be fair its an "Open" and they have qualified via OWGR. Wait until they can't get any OWGR points and see how many tears are shed when they have to play at local British courses for 3 weekend to qualify.

  • Comment posted by golfrants, today at 12:04

    PGA Tour has found $50+ million in extra prize money and are to introduce X3 new no cut limited field invitational events and the R&A have found a 22% purse increase....all seemingly out of nowhere.

    Makes you wonder how much these $$$$£££££ these organisations are sitting on.

    Those players remaining 'loyal' to the PGA/DP World tours have a lot to thank the LIV golfers for I would say.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 12:07

      margaret replied:
      I agree, pure greed always prevails.

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 12:02

    I have zero issue with the LIV players going there for extra money as I couldn't imagine being told I can't move to a job because I'll earn more there. I do however have a problem with where the money comes from and shouldn't be allowed in my opinion.
    The PGA also have a cheek having a go at the LIV tour because they can't afford to keep up. They've been doing it to the European tour for years.

    • Reply posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 12:13

      Ayupgeeza replied:
      The narrative around Saudi human rights abuses is myopic. Guantanamo Bay detention centre has been holding prisoners indefinitely without trial for 20 years and is still operational. 27 US states still operate the death penalty. Meanwhile, but for the collapse of the government the Tory party would have had the UK opting out of the ECHR.

      People in glass houses etc.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 12:00

    Regardless of the 22% increase, LIV Golf is the future of Golf and everyone knows it. The DP tour or whatever is outdated, boring and predictable. LIV golf is a gamechanger and more and more players will move across to it. Ive been watching golf my whole life so i should know

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 12:31

      Bazza replied:
      Agree.its much fairer only playing 3 rounds because most of the has beens are carrying a fair bit of weight now

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 12:00

    I hope none of the LIV players win that... it would really stick in the craw

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:55

    Looks like hard up Mr Poulter is going to miss the cut at the Scottish Open. Could not be happier for him, as he wanted to spend more time with his family. Keep up the good work

    • Reply posted by Antony, today at 12:53

      Antony replied:
      miss it? He's 148th out of 157!!

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 11:54

    Would probably be better to invest more in grassroots golf. Pretty sure no players are going to say “ I’m not playing this major because I won’t earn enough”!
    Could maybe even make the ticket prices lower than £100 greed will always win though.

  • Comment posted by Gungla, today at 11:54

    'Developing golf at all levels' apparently. Here's as suggestion, stick The Open back on free to view TV and scrap the WHS. Pumping money into the professional game is pointless.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 11:54

    But it’s not about the money, right?

    I can’t wait for the fed ex cup finale, they’ll try and tell you that’s about the prestige…yet all they ever talked about was the money.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:51

    Let’s hope the greedy LIV players win £0.00

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 12:09

      Gungla replied:
      All has-beens apparently, so how can any of them possibly win?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.