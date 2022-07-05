Billy Horschel will play in this week's Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club

Players who have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series have "made their bed" and should "leave us alone," says Billy Horschel.

The DP World Tour barred Ian Poulter and 15 others because they had joined the LIV project, while the PGA Tour has also issued indefinite suspensions.

But Poulter will play in this week's Scottish Open after successfully appealing against his World Tour ban.

"They made their bed," said 2014 FedEx Cup winner Horschel.

"They shouldn't be coming back to play the DP World Tour or PGA Tour. To say they wanted to also support the DP or PGA Tour, while playing the LIV Tour, is completely asinine in my opinion.

"To play the PGA Tour, you've got to play 15 events and their schedule is eight events, 14 events [for LIV in 2023], so to say they are going to play 29 events a year and still hold membership on the PGA Tour is ridiculous."

The PGA and DP World Tours refused waivers giving permission to their players to compete in the LIV series, with whom numerous golfers have signed lucrative contracts.

Some cited reduced playing demands as a key benefit to joining the project.

Poulter told BBC Sport this week he was "fighting for his right to play golf" and confirmed he had taken legal action against his ban from the Scottish Open.

"Leave us alone, honestly," American Horschel, 36, added. "The last week's events I've been really frustrated by, because there are a lot of guys that are hypocrites, not telling the truth and lying about some things.

"I just can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic anymore about it as I have been in the past. I don't fault anyone for going to play the LIV Tour. I don't have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV Tour.

"It's ridiculous to hear some of the comments these guys make, saying: 'Well, this allows me to play less tournaments'. I play 30, 35 weeks a year. No-one's forced you to play that many events. PGA Tour says 15 events minimum. If you want to play better or you want to play more to you get a chance to win the FedEx Cup, so be it.

"If you don't want to be a part of this tour which has given you so many opportunities to make a name and build a financial stability for your family and everything, then that's fine. Just stay away and we'll be fine without you guys."