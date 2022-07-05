Close menu

LIV Golf: Rory McIlroy says LIV players cannot 'have their cake and eat it'

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments34

"If you're going to play in a different tour, go and play in a different tour" - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says players that have joined the LIV Golf series should not be allowed to compete on other tours.

On Monday, England's Ian Poulter was informed he could play at this week's Scottish Open after an appeal against his ban was upheld.

Poulter was among those barred by the DP World Tour for joining the series.

"I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour," said McIlroy.

"You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again.

"This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment [stems from] within the [PGA and DP World Tour] membership."

His comments echo the sentiments of American Billy Horschel, who launched a scathing attack on those who have joined the Saudi-backed series on Monday, branding them "hypocrites and liars".

Poulter was among a number of high-profile players to have been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour by signing up to the LIV project.

Ian Poulter at the JP McManus Pro-Am
Ian Poulter was informed that he will be able to compete at the Scottish Open having initially been barred from the event

The European-based DP World Tour followed suit by banning their members that played in last month's opening LIV tournament and fining them £100,000.

That move prompted 16 players to threaten legal action if the bans were to be upheld, and it's that move which has caused some resentment, according to world number two McIlroy.

"That's the tricky part and I think that's where some of the resentment comes from," added the 33-year-old.

"For me I don't resent anyone. A lot of these guys are my friends and they're still going to be my friends regardless of the decisions they make."

McIlroy understands money motivation

A number of high-profile players have left the established tours for the new eight-event series, which boasts a £200m prize fund.

Major winners Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are among those to have joined Poulter and fellow British players Lee Westwood and Paul Casey in joining LIV.

'I'm being asked questions there are no right answers to'

McIlroy's compatriot Graeme McDowell, who also signed up to the series, said on Monday there was "no doubt" that money was the the main reason for players to sign up.

"I understand why guys have went," McIlroy said.

"Especially the guys who are in the latter stages of their career, and if I was in their position I'd seriously have to think about doing the same thing, like I understand.

"It's the younger guys to me that it's hard to understand because I feel like they're losing a few years of their competitive career for monetary reasons.

"Again, that's totally fine and justifiable if that's what your goals and ambitions are, but that's just different to what I would do."

Rory McIlroy: 'They've made their bed' - World number three on LIV golfers

Much of the headlines surrounding the LIV series have centred around the huge sums of money that participants are receiving - with £200m in prize money up for grabs across the eight events.

It is fronted by former world number one Greg Norman, chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, of which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the majority shareholder.

"I understand people's reservations with everything but at the same time if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that's a good thing but it has to be done in the right way," McIlroy continued.

"If they were to invest, have it be invested inside of the existing structures and I think that's the thing I've tried to advocate for in these last few months.

"I think at this point if people are wanting to spend that much money in the game of golf that's wonderful.

"I just wish that we could have got to a point where they were spending that money with the existing structure that has existed for many decades within golf instead of being this big disruptor."

McIlroy, back on Irish soil for the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, also confirmed he would play next year's Irish Open for the first time in five years, with the event returning to the K Club where he triumphed in 2016.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 19:07

    Rory has taken the money from the fans,,,$20 Million fron Nike ..fans pay the price...also DP Tour sold out to SKY and the American Tour did the same with TV rights...Fans get screwed by jacked up subscriptions to watch and fan at events get screwed...SO WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE RORY ???????

  • Comment posted by brummie1806, today at 19:06

    For the LIV players, do NOT supply any Marshall’s, ball finders, score markers or anything! When they play turn your backs on them and let them sort out their own play from there!

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, today at 19:04

    If the LIV is serious, they should demonstrate their commitment to supporting the women’s game too.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 19:03

    Allowing the mercenaries to play the Open gives them the legitimacy that they crave for. A Monumental error. They should be banned for bringing the game into disrepute.

  • Comment posted by elgassi, today at 18:57

    Golf's ruling bodies are $hit scared to ban them, toothless people

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:55

    Read an article about Neil Coles, an 8-time Ryder Cup player in the 60s and 70s. He said that golf was his job, he was in it to earn a living and if something like LIV had been offered, he would have joined.
    Face facts, Branden Grace has just earned $7.5m for 6 rounds of golf.

    • Reply posted by selznic, today at 19:08

      selznic replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 18:37

    If you sign a contract to work for Company A and leave for a better offer from Company B, and once the contracts over you demand the right to go back and work for Company A. What, in a free trade market would Company A say? I know what I would say.

  • Comment posted by Bomber, today at 18:37

    And players based in America shouldn't be allowed to compete for Europe in the Ryder Cup. What hypocrites these players are. Rory was in America rather than competing in Ireland last week. Why is he based there? Yep, money.

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 18:28

    What's going to be interesting is the legal aspect. The existing tours have no "divine right" (or even a legal one) to rule the roost. Reminds me of the old Kerry Packer cricket situation and "restraint of trade". Can the existing tours restrict to ability of golfers to earn a living as they choose? Can they run a closed shop?

  • Comment posted by KHDG, today at 18:25

    … Says man who’s been having his cake and eating it for decades.

  • Comment posted by brian cartledge, today at 18:19

    At the end of the day it’s competition and the players less known and less successful will earn a good living and not lose a tour card
    More will join it’s not going away so LIV with it

  • Comment posted by Show me the money, today at 18:17

    Jesus he is at it again. Close that hole in your face Rory, it’s got nothing to do with you, hypocrite!

  • Comment posted by GK, today at 18:13

    I think the innovation that LIV can bring to golf is great, much like the various forms of cricket that have rejuvenated the game and made it more accessible to others. I don’t know of anyone who has attended or watched a LIV event that has said they were anything other than superb.

    • Reply posted by alan e, today at 18:16

      alan e replied:
      That's a very small sample size to pick

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 18:13

    If you want to be strict no country has clean hands as far as war crimes are concerned, even the UK and USA, so where do we draw the line ?? Do we ban the Saudi regime from horse racing also which they dominate ??? Just a thought.

  • Comment posted by GK, today at 18:11

    I thought that golfers were independent contractors and therefore free to play where they liked. If the tours are now banning them doesn’t the amount to restriction of trade ? Also, if the tours can exert pressure through contracts as to when and where a player participates doesn’t that make them employees and entitled to the benefits of employees dating back to when they were first employed ?

    • Reply posted by alan e, today at 18:15

      alan e replied:
      The existing Tours have to contract the players one way or another. How else would they be able to assemble such comprehensive & lucrative schedules. Do you think tournament sponsors would stump up if they had no idea what the quality of the field would be?

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 18:10

    Don't start the Brexit debate again, wasnt that all about cake

  • Comment posted by Gerrardswhiskers, today at 18:06

    Anyone who hasn't watched ad free Liv golf first two events is missing out. Much like Rory has been doing since he started giving daily press conferences about them. Pumpkin ridge was an incredible tournament.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 18:01

    Maybe European players should stick to their own tour and the Americans to theirs? Or perhaps they actually like the money....

  • Comment posted by theknife, today at 17:57

    Why can't they? Two competing tours could be great for golf.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.