Scottish Open: LIV Golf players branded 'hypocrites and liars' by Billy Horschel

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ian Poulter at Adare Manor
Poulter was one of a number of players at Adare Manor this week heading to East Lothian for the Scottish Open which starts on Thursday

As Ian Poulter claimed he does not expect a hostile reception in the Scottish Open locker room, American Billy Horschel launched a scathing attack on LIV Golf's rebel players, calling them "hypocrites and liars".

Poulter is eligible for this week's co-sanctioned event at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian after winning the first stage of a legal battle against the DP World Tour.

The Wentworth-based circuit had banned the Englishman along with 15 other LIV players from the Genesis Scottish Open after they took part in last month's opening event on the Saudi-funded series.

"They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour," Horschel, the reigning BMW PGA champion, stated before the Scottish Open.

"To say that they wanted to also support the DP World or PGA Tour going forward, while playing the LIV Tour, is completely asinine in my opinion.

"It's unfortunate that those guys made their bed and that's what they want to do. Leave us alone, honestly.

"Last week's events, I've been really frustrated by because there are a lot of guys that are hypocrites that are not telling the truth and lying about some things.

"I just can't be diplomatic anymore about it as I have been in the past."

Poulter will arrive at the tournament after competing at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on Monday and Tuesday. And the 46-year-old dismissed concerns that he will face hostility from fellow professionals at Renaissance.

"My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we've had," Poulter said after his second and final round of the charity event.

"The locker room are people that I play against week in week out and if they take exception to it that's up to those guys. I haven't had a problem with any of the players.

"I've seen Rory (McIlroy) this week and I've had a chat, I've seen Thomas (Bjorn) and we have a difference of opinion but we're still friends, which its nice when you've played golf with these players for a very long time.

"It is strictly a business decision, not a personal decision that has to get in the way of friendships and I class pretty much everyone out here on tour as a friend."

Poulter says he "feels pretty good" about the decision to allow him to play the Scottish Open after a hearing organised by Sporting Resolutions (UK) found in his favour, while the DP World Tour said they were "disappointed" by the outcome from the first stage of the hearing.

"We followed the procedure that was laid out in front by the tour for an appeal process and we've obviously won that appeal," Poulter said. South African Justin Harding and Spain's Adrian Otaegui also received a stay to play in Scotland.

Further LIV rebels may be added to the Scottish Open field before the tournament begins on Thursday. The field for the joint PGA Tour and DP World Tour event would normally be 156 players, but the European-based circuit's chief Keith Pelley has accepted "the field size will increase".

"I feel like it was the right decision and I'm looking forward to the week," Poulter added.

He also revealed that he has been receiving "distressing" messages on social media since signing up for the lucrative LIV circuit which this year boasts seven $25m (£20m) tournaments and a final event worth $50m.

"It's not really a great forum right now to be bedtime reading, it's not good before you shut your eyes," Poulter said. "It's quite distressing in some respects. They are people's opinions but it has got extremely nasty unfortunately."

He confirmed that he is also seeking to overturn the £100,000 fine imposed by the DP World Tour but refused to be drawn on whether he is fighting the PGA Tour's decision to indefinitely suspend LIV rebels.

"I don't even want to comment on that side yet," he said. "The focus is first and foremost to play next week, to play the Open Championship and let's see where it goes from there."

Poulter sees his participation on the Scottish east coast as vital preparation for the following week's Open Championship a little further north on the Old Course at St Andrews.

"It's links golf," he said. "I've always played the Scottish Open throughout so many years. I don't know how many Scottish Opens I've played but it's been an awful lot, it's part of the process.

"The 150th Open at St Andrews I think is a fairly significant one for me. It was my first Open in 2000, it will be my last Open at St Andrews so I wanted to have some links golf prep before going in."

Comments

Join the conversation

267 comments

  • Comment posted by Badger-luvbrownstache, today at 16:44

    If Poulter wants to take millions of pounds from a tour that is completely financially unviable without the support of a corrupt evil regime then good luck to him. Just don’t start playing the poor victim card. I have lost all respect for you and your other mercenaries

    • Reply posted by bigtime, today at 17:03

      bigtime replied:
      So you won't be putting Saudi oil in your car then, since you feel so strongly about it? Or is this just another example of a keyboard warrior expecting others to make the financial sacrifice? Hypocrite.

  • Comment posted by PSH, today at 16:26

    Well said Billy Horschel.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 17:02

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      I’ve not heard any true golfing member of my golf club say anything positive about LIV. The only ones are 25 indexers who can’t play the game let alone understand it.

      Having to giveaway free/discounted tickets? No TV company wants to go near it? No one will “buy” a team in that silly sideshow format. It’ll be dead inside 5 years. Especially once players migrate back due to no WR points.

  • Comment posted by avp1982, today at 16:24

    Sorry but LIV golf is boring. The tournaments dont mean anything to me as a golf fan.

    • Reply posted by gravytrain, today at 16:30

      gravytrain replied:
      Completely agree. It's an irrelevant sideshow

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 16:39

    Poulter should face a hostile reception. He says he wants to support the DP Tour but undermined it by abandoning it purely for money. Fair enough if he stays away bit he now wants to sue the DP so he can play in it again. Horschel is right the the LIV player are hypocrites and should be banned from it and the Open.

    • Reply posted by MKMAT, today at 16:44

      MKMAT replied:
      Poulter "supported" the Euro / DP world tours for years by playing enough tournaments to keep his tour card and gain ryder cup points. Like most of the hafl decent players, he spends most of his time in the US due to the money! The DP world tour organisation is just rubbish and now ties itself to the US tour. Its a disgrace. Poulter is doing nothing wrong and you should respect his decision

  • Comment posted by Words of Wisdom, today at 16:36

    Couldn't agree more with Billy Horschel. They've made their beds now lie in it. Particularly disappointed in Poulter what with all his success in the Ryder Cup. Thrown away it all with his decision to chase more money.

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 16:47

      Gungla replied:
      What would you have done if you had been in Poulter's shoes when he was made an offer to play LIV? Don't you think those who said no are protesting a little too much? Some people are quick to see the opportunity, others take time to follow.

  • Comment posted by Neil McK, today at 16:33

    Top man Billy Horschel. Well said, sir! I give Liv golf a year at best. Then watch these old fogeys begging to get back on the tour.

    • Reply posted by Tony Doyle, today at 16:38

      Tony Doyle replied:
      hope you're right mate.

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 16:31

    "Liars and hypocrites"....yes, that about sums up the pitiful LIV brigade of sundry has beens and chokers. Poulter, Westwood and McDowell in particular are an utter disgrace to the game of golf. Not one of them understand integrity, the hallmark of the game. Shameful.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 17:13

      mike replied:
      You may not like LIV but they have too many major winners to call them chokers, Reed Johnson Garcia Schwarzel Mcdowell Bryson Ooosthuisen and Bubba fairly shortly , a tour that is easy to dismiss but will be here for a while,

  • Comment posted by Rappers, today at 16:50

    I have no sympathy for Poulter et al. They knew the potential sanctions and still chose the money. I respect it's their choice, but can't be throwing their toys out of the pram now that the DP and PGA tours have suspended them from playing those tours - that's their choice.

    If the two main tours did nothing then all the other tour players would be wondering why they did not sign up and cash in.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 16:38

    I'm a golf fan, I looked at the starting field for the first event and didn't recognise half the field, a few players in the twilight years of their careers looking to make big money before they lose their tour cards, watched the first event and it was boring....... a bit like major league soccer , some good players past their best and just in it for the money

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 17:17

      SD1700852 replied:
      There were quite a few amateurs in that line up too. Also heard Matt Fitzpatrick say his brother Alex got offered loads of money to take part in it, even though he hadn't turned professional at the time (which he turned down)

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:32

    BBC if you add the LIV events to your scoreboard can you add my Saturday swindle scores as well. More competitive and more enjoyable than the LIV rubbish

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 17:05

      Andrew replied:
      in your head maybe

  • Comment posted by BrianDubai, today at 16:52

    not one of the rebels look happy with their decision and that tells you all you need to know

    • Reply posted by golfjon, today at 17:03

      golfjon replied:
      Is that apart from the 2 South Africans who both won 2 million dollars from the first 2 events.

  • Comment posted by vallar, today at 16:48

    These LIV players should understand that Saudi Arabia requires political, social and humanitarian reform, having recently sent 81 people to the death chamber in just one day. This act of barbarity needs standing up to, so accepting money to play golf from their sponsorship is not acceptable.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 17:25

      napoleons army replied:
      Then why have most of the tour players already played in Saudi and China etc including rory and horschel if they have that much of a problem with it??

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 16:42

    i dont follow golf so i apologise if this is wrong but although golfers are effectiveley self employed they are allowed to enter any tournament they qualify for and the opens are just that open to anyone to qualify for. so why can the two tours who effectivley are just 2 cartels carving up the rest of the tournaments able to get involved? sureley a golfer should be able to play where he wants.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:45

      margaret replied:
      Preferably Moscow for this shower

  • Comment posted by bauckland, today at 16:32

    They are greedy. But so are many sportsmen and women. It's hard for many people to comprehend why footballers, F1 drivers, golfers, etc receive so much money when most people are currently struggling with rising costs of food, fuel, electricity, gas, etc. So not a great deal of sympathy for them.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 16:56

      stephen replied:
      perhaps, but some of those sports have a limited playing time, you can play golf with the senior tour into your 60s, there is less chance that you will get a career ending injury playing golf.

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 16:30

    Don’t think Poulter should be judging anyone else given his attitude as he climbed up the greasy pole.

  • Comment posted by rightgudsoart, today at 16:51

    They took the Saud blood money and should pay a price

    • Reply posted by HordenUSA, today at 16:57

      HordenUSA replied:
      Well said. Is that why do don’t buy petrol that comes from Saudi or any goods made in China. I guess you never watch F1 or Newcastle United on tv. Or is it only LIV golfers who are hypocrites.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 16:30

    So Poulter wants it all for letting so many people down and stuffing his pockets with blood money.
    Get lost

  • Comment posted by A Chasz, today at 16:50

    how much money does anyone actually need? all these guys are multi-millionaires & their families will be set for generations. Meanwhile, the Saudi government carries out executions en masse and are probably involved in the killing of a journalist on foreign soil. This is just plain greed (players) & sports-washing (Saudi).

    • Reply posted by Jubert, today at 16:54

      Jubert replied:
      The simple answer is “more”!

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 16:38

    No objections to sports men and women earning a good a living but like any sport once that kind of money gets involved then the whole thing goes to hell in a bucket. Saudis money is particularly dirty and I question how many millions a millionaire wants. Vile tournament for the ignorant.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 16:41

      Grumpygit replied:
      So the European tout playing in China is okay then?

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 16:51

    Well said Billy-they are also sportswashing enablers.

