Ian Poulter played in the second of the LIV Golf events in Portland, Oregon last week

Ian Poulter will be allowed to play in this week's Scottish Open after an appeal against his ban was upheld.

The Englishman had entered the tournament which precedes next week's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

But the European-based DP World Tour barred Poulter and 15 other players because they have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series.

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley said he was "disappointed by the outcome" but would "abide by the decision".

In a statement, Pelley added: "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players' appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.

"The make-up of the field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be advised in due course, but based on this decision the field size will increase beyond 156.

"We will make further comment on this in due course, but not during our time at Adare Manor," added Pelley, who is at the venue that will host the 2027 Ryder Cup for a charity Pro-Am event.

A DP World Tour statement said that Poulter, who is also at Adare Manor, and Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding "have been temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals by an Appeal Panel in due course".

Earlier, Poulter told BBC Sport he was "fighting for his right to play golf" and confirmed he had taking legal action against his ban from the Scottish Open.

"My commitment to the European Tour has been there since day one," he said.

"And it's still there today. I'm proud of playing so often, when it was to the detriment of world ranking points and FedEx Cup points I could have earned playing more in America."

Poulter is also among those who have been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV project. The Scottish Open, which starts at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian on Thursday, is co-sanctioned between the American circuit and the DP World Tour.

"I feel disappointed, and offended that I've been suspended from playing golf on a Tour that I've played for 24 years," Poulter added.

Players have been suspended after playing the opening LIV events which are 54-hole shotgun start tournaments. The first was staged at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire last month and the second was held in Portland, Oregon last week.

The PGA and DP World Tours refused waivers giving permission to their players to compete in these $25m (£20m) tournaments. Many, including Poulter, have signed lucrative contracts with LIV Golf.

In a statement released last Friday, Pelley said: "Before joining LIV Golf, players knew there would be consequences if they chose money over competition.

"Many of them at the time understood and accepted that. Indeed, as one player said in a media interview earlier this year, 'If they ban me, they ban me'.

"It is not credible that some are now surprised with the actions we have taken."

As well as being banned from the Scottish Open, the European Tour rebels who played the opening event were hit with £100,000 fines.

"We didn't know what the consequences of playing for LIV would be," said Poulter. "We knew there would be some form of action, but it was never spelled out to us, and I feel the action they have taken is too severe.

"I've been allowed to play in Japan, in Korea, all over the world in fact, without any sanctions. I even missed Wentworth one year to play Colonial. That was OK. But this isn't.

"Because of my commitment to golf I've missed seeing my kids grow up, take their first steps, and many other family moments.

"Now I've got the chance to spend a lot more time at home, and earn a lot of money - and at 46, the game isn't getting easier, so why wouldn't I take it?"