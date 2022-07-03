Last updated on .From the section Golf

David Law will play in his first major later this month in the Open at St Andrews

Irish Open final leaderboard -20 A Mreonk (Pol); -17 R Fox (NZ) -16 T Lawrence (SA), -15 D Law (Sco), F Zanotti (Par), J Caitlin (USA). Selected others: -12 S Lowry (Ire), A Rai (Eng); -11 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Morrison (Eng); -6 R Ramsay (Sco), -4 S Gallacher (Sco), +1 M Warren (Sco).

David Law says it is a "dream come true" after securing a place at the 150th Open and a first-ever major appearance after tying for fourth place in Ireland.

The 31-year-old carded a final-round of 67 at the Irish Open to finish five strokes behind Poland's Adrian Meronk.

The Aberdonian will join countrymen Bob MacIntyre and former winner Paul Lawrie at St Andrews later this month.

"It's close to home, to play there will be a dream," Law told BBC Scotland.

"I went to the one in 2010, so it'll be nice to be playing at one I've been to before."

Two birdies and an eagle in Meronk's final four holes helped him win at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny, but Law was delighted with his own performance.

"I felt like I could win the tournament," said the Scot who had a share of the lead at one stage of the final round as he sought a second DP World Tour title.

"Although I haven't done it, that's important - to actually feel like I could have done it and to have played well under those circumstances. It's all about building and experience and that was a good one for me this weekend."

Fellow Scot MacIntyre also enjoyed a fruitful tournament, with a final round of 69 enough to finish 11-under-par, four strokes behind Law in joint 13th.