German Masters final leaderboard -15 M Stark (Swe); -14 J Karlsson (Swe), L Harm (Ger); -13 L Beveridge (Sco), L Grant (Swe), O Cowan (Ger), P Mack (Ger). Selected others:-6 H Davis (Eng); -5 C Gainer (Eng); L Hall (Wal).

Scotland's Laura Beveridge managed a career-best finish on the Ladies European Tour to tie for fourth place in the German Masters.

The Alford golfer finished on 13-under-par, two shots behind winner Maja Stark of Sweden at the Golf & Country Club Seddiner, near Berlin.

Fellow Swede Jessica Karlsson looked set to top the standings before Stark birdied the final two holes to add to her women's NSW Open triumph in April.

It was Stark's four European Tour win.

The 22-year-old overtakes compatriot Linn Grant, who tied with Beveridge in fourth, in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol standings.

The 33-year-old Scot now lies in 63rd place.