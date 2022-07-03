Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meronk sunk birdie putts on 15 and 16 before a brilliant eagle on 17 gave him a three-shot cushion

Adrian Meronk became the first Polish player to win on the DP World Tour as a surging finish saw him claim the Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Overnight leader Meronk birdied 15 and 16 before an eagle on 17 helped him card a six-under 66 and beat Ryan Fox by three shots.

New Zealand's Fox hit seven birdies and an eagle but a bogey on the last dented his chances before Meronk raced clear.

Shane Lowry shot 67 to finish as the leading Irish player.

For a while, it looked as though Fox would avenge his 2018 Irish Open play-off defeat at Ballyliffin as the 35-year-old raced through the field on another day of low scoring in County Kilkenny.

Fox, 35, eagled the par-five 17th to reach 18-under but dropped a shot after missing the green.

Meronk's response was emphatic. Trailing Fox by one, the 29-year-old drained a 24-foot putt for a birdie on 15 and backed it up with another gain on the next to move into the outright lead.

Needing to close with two pars, Meronk put the result beyond doubt by holing his eagle putt from off the front of the 17th green to move three clear.

More to follow.