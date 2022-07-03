Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul Casey's most recent win came at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2021

Paul Casey has become the latest high-profile golfer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

The Englishman, 44, follows ex-Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell in joining the breakaway circuit.

With Casey ranked 26th in the world, 22 of the world's top 100 players have left the PGA and DP World Tours.

"I'm so excited," said Casey, who plans to make his LIV debut this month at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The New Jersey event will be the third of eight events in the inaugural LIV season, but first Casey hopes to play in the Open Championship this month.

The R&A announced in June that players signed up to the LIV series will be allowed to compete in the 150th Open, even though the PGA Tour has banned those involved in the rebel venture and the DP World Tour has also levied sanctions.

Casey, who has 18 PGA and DP World Tour wins, has not played a tournament since March and a lingering back injury forced him out of last month's US Open.

Grace wins second event

South Africa's Branden Grace won the second event of the LIV series in Portland, Oregon, to claim $4m (£3.3m) in prize money.

The 34-year-old world number 128 hit five birdies on the back nine to finish two shots clear of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz.

It was a 54-hole event over three days featuring 48 players, all of whom earned a share of the $20m (£16.5m) purse.

"This new format, everything is amazing and everybody is having a blast," Grace said.