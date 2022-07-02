Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul Casey's last win came at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2021

Paul Casey has confirmed he is the next high-profile golfer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

The Englishman, 44, follows ex-Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell in joining the breakaway circuit.

With Casey ranked 26th in the world, 22 of the world's top 100 players have now left the PGA and DP World Tours.

"I'm so excited," said Casey, who plans to make his LIV debut later this month at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The New Jersey event will be the third of eight events in the inaugural LIV season, but first Casey hopes to play in the Open Championship later this month.

The R&A announced in June that players signed up to the LIV series will be allowed to compete in the 150th Open, even though the PGA Tour has banned those involved in the rebel venture and the DP World Tour has also levied sanctions.

Casey, who has 18 PGA and DP World Tour wins, has not played a tournament since March and a lingering back injury forced him out of last month's US Open.