The third and final round of the Northern Ireland Open will take place at Galgorm Castle on Wednesday

This year's Northern Ireland Open will begin at Cairndhu on Monday with the remaining two rounds in the 54-hole event on Tuesday and Wednesday at Castlerock and Galgorm Castle.

The event again sees men's and women's pros in action but in a new pro-am format which includes celebrities.

The top two men finishers and women's winner will earn spots in next month's World Invitational event.

Ballymena man Dermot McElroy should be among the leading male contenders.

McElroy finished runner-up behind Kinsale's John Murphy last year which earned him his spot in the DP World Tour, LPGA and LET co-sanctioned event at Galgorm Castle and Massereene while the women's winner 12 months ago was England's Thalia Martin.

Women's hopefuls this year include former England footballer Billie-Jo Smith, who is now a professional golfer and has featured on the Ladies European Tour.

The revamped format for the event will see the professionals competing in three rounds of stroke play with the two-player Pro-Am team event running simultaneously in the same manner as the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links event.

Castlerock is a new Northern Ireland Open venue this year

Amateurs will experience the pressure involved in trying to make the cut with the top 10 Pro-Am teams progressing to Galgorm for day three, alongside the top-60 professionals.

2022 is the second year that the event is part of the Clutch Pro Tour which is the UK's leading gender equal and development tour.

Other players competing this year include Englishman Giles Evans, who finished second in last year's Clutch Pro Tour Order of Merit plus Ireland's Liam Grehan, who was third in the 2021 men's event.

Sporting celebrities taking part in the pro-am include from Northern Ireland footballer Keith Gillespie plus ex-Ireland rugby internationals Darren Cave, Paddy Wallace and Andy Ward.

Niall Horan's Modest Golf are again the main backers of the event which is now in its 13th year.

"This year's event is an exciting new format, and we look forward to working with Castlerock as one of our new venues," said the pop star.