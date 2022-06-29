Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fox carded an eight-under-par 64 in the opening round

New Zealand's Ryan Fox has a one-shot lead after the first round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The 35-year-old carded an impressive eight-under-par 64 on the opening day of play in County Kilkenny.

He leads a pack of Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti, Marcel Schneider and Frederic Lacroix on seven under.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is tied for 58th on two under, with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry a further shot back.

It was Fox who set the early pace with a bogey-free 64 that included eight birdies, six of which came in his final nine holes.

Lacroix of France hit eagles on 10 and 17 but a bogey on the 16th cost him a share of the lead after the first day's play.

England's Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith and Dale Withnell are in a group tied for sixth on six under, with Ireland's Seamus Power and Niall Kearney four under.