Last updated on .From the section Golf

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington won the US Senior Open on his debut

Ireland's Padraig Harrington claimed the US Senior Open after holding off a final-round charge from Steve Stricker.

Harrington carried a six-shot lead heading onto the back nine at Saucon Valley and held his nerve to claim victory on his debut in the senior major by a single stroke.

American Stricker put the pressure on with a closing round of 65.

The victory in Pennsylvania is Harrington's maiden senior major triumph.

Stricker started the final round eight shots behind the Dubliner but birdied the final two holes as Harrington dropped shots on the 10th and 11th to push himself into contention.

However he made an incredible birdie putt on the 15th and an important par save at 17 that all but secured the victory.

Harrington is a three-time major winner with his two triumphs in The Open in 2007 and 2008 along with his US PGA Championship in 2008.