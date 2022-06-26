Last updated on .From the section Golf

Xander Schauffele is the Olympic champion

Travelers Championship final leaderboard -19 Schauffele (US); -17 Theegala (US), Poston (US); -15 Thorbjornsen (US); -14 Hadley (US) Selected others: -10 Scheffler (US), Laird (Sco); -9 McIlroy (NI); -6 Rai (Eng); -4 Wallace (Eng), Fleetwood (Eng); -2 Donald (Eng)

American Xander Schauffele has won the Travelers Championship by two shots in Connecticut.

Schauffele, who led going into the final round, birdied the 18th for a two-under-par 68 to finish on 19 under.

Sahith Theegala had taken the lead on the 17th but saw his challenge falter on the final hole as he finished with a double bogey to sit tied for second.

US amateur Michael Thorbjornsen fired a second consecutive 66 to finish in fourth place on 15 under.

"It's incredible," world number 15 Schauffele, 28, said. "I was looking at birdie just getting into a playoff. I saw a little hiccup for Sahith and I knew I had to get it into the cup."

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished on 10 under alongside Scotland's Martin Laird, while world number two Rory McIlroy, who was joint-leader after the first round, shot a 67 to finish on nine under