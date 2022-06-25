Close menu

Travelers Championship: Xander Schauffele retains lead despite Cantlay charge

Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay made seven birdies as he chased down Schauffele's lead on Saturday
Travelers Championship round three leaderboard
-17 X Schauffele (US); -16 P Cantlay (US), -14 S Theegala (US); -13 K Kisner (US); -12 KH Lee (Kor), M Laird (Sco)
Selected others: -11 W Simpson (US); -10 S Scheffler (US); -9 T Finau (US); -8 S Power (Ire); -7 A Rai (Eng); -6 R McIlroy (NI), C Davis (Aus); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng)
Xander Schauffele held on to his lead at the Travelers Championship thanks to a three-under-par 67 in the third round.

However, Patrick Cantlay cut his lead - which was five shots at the halfway stage - down to just one thanks to his round of seven-under-par on Saturday.

Sahith Theegala, seeking his first title win on tour in his 38th start, sits in third place.

"I've got to make a few more birdies tomorrow," Schauffele said.

"I thought I was pretty steady for the most part. I knew it wasn't going to be easy to protect a lead, especially when it's five shots and it's easy to get comfortable."

Cantlay recorded a bogey-free 63, the low round of the day in pursuit of his eighth career tour victory.

"I thought I played really well today," Cantlay said. "I think lowest of the day. No real mistakes. I could have made a few more putts, but all in all it was a great round."

Theegala, 24, recorded a career-best, 54-hole score of 196.

"I'm definitely going to be nervous, definitely going to be excited," Theegala said, looking ahead to the final round.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who was joint-leader after the first round, shot 72 on Saturday to drop 24 spots into a tie for 31st at six under.

