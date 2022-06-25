Close menu

Women's Amateur Championship: Jess Baker, 19, 'stunned' to win tournament

Jess Baker
Baker is ranked 518th in the world amateur standings

English teenager Jess Baker said she was "absolutely stunned" to win the Women's Amateur Championship at Hunstanton.

Baker, 19, beat Sweden's Louise Rydqvist 4&3 in the 36-hole final at the Norfolk links course.

The victory earns Baker, from Newcastle, places at the Women's Open, US Women's Open and the Evian Championship.

She said: "It's an amazing feeling, just incredible. I can't believe it."

Baker, who attends the University of Central Florida, will also receive the traditional invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

"I'm absolutely stunned, but I'm just so happy," said Baker, who is 518th in the world amateur rankings.

"I worked really, really hard to get here and it's just such a satisfying feeling. It's been a long time coming and I'm just really proud of myself."

Baker, who is caddied by her dad Steve, added: "I didn't do anything special today. I just got ahead and then kept the lead. It was about the person making the least mistakes today."

