In Gee Chun won the US Open in 2015 and the Evian Championship in 2016

Women's PGA Championship round two leaderboard -11 IG Chun (Kor); -5 L Ko (NZ), J Kupcho (US); -4 H Green (Aus), J Chang (US), SY Kim (Kor), C Inglis (US), B Henderson (Can) Selected others: -2 S Meadow (NI); -1 G Hall (Eng); E M Reid (Eng); +1 N Korda (US); +2 L Maguire (Ire); +4 C Hull (Eng); + 5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +9 B Law (Eng); +10 , G Dryburgh (Sco), C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

South Korea's In Gee Chun extended her commanding lead to six shots on day two of the Women's PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old followed up her record-equalling opening round of 64 with a three-under-par 69 at Congressional to finish Friday on 11 under.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko and American Jennifer Kupcho were Chun's closest challengers as they finished the day on five under.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is eight shots off the lead.

England's Georgia Hall is one shot further back, while Mel Reid is level par and Ireland's Leona Maguire is two over after two rounds.

Chun - a previous US Open and Evian Championship winner - is seeking a first major title in six years.

Defending champion Nelly Korda, who recently returned to golf after a blood clot, carded a 74 on Friday to finish on one over.

With the cut at three over, England's Charley Hull (+4), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (+5), Bronte Law (+9) and Charlotte Thomas (+10) as well as Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh (+10) did not make it to the weekend.

Women's PGA Championship organisers doubled the tournament's prize money this year, with a record $9m (£7.3m) purse on offer.

The winner of the Maryland event, the third major of the women's season, will collect $1.35m (£1.1m).