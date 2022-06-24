Close menu

LIV Golf series: DP World Tour fines and bans players who took part

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments24

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel
Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire

Players that took part in the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf event in June have been fined £100,000 and banned from the Scottish Open by the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

The players can also not play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in July.

The Scottish Open, from 7-10 July, is used by many players as preparation for The Open, which is the following week.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

Players who have joined the LIV Golf series are allowed to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

The next LIV Golf event is scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon from 30 June to 2 July.

"It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions," said a DP World Tour statement.

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by BillM, today at 11:24

    No-one should confuse this kind of protectionist action by the established tours with them taking a moral stand - they aren't, and they have no right to do so either given where they get their money from.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 11:24

    Am absolutely amazed
    NOT a lawyer but expect Pelley to lose in court

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:22

    More players will defect, as the money is just too tempting not to.
    The Saudis seem to have enough reserves to stand their ground and keep dangling the financial carrot.
    This sort of confrontational approach by the DP tour on the eve of The Open is not a good thing.
    Eventually all parties will come to an arrangement, but it can't take too long, or next year's majors could be affected by bans

  • Comment posted by Captain_Bluebeard, today at 11:21

    The latest own goal from Mr Pelley. The sooner he is kicked into touch the better ... Unbelievably over paid and totally useless ...

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 11:24

      Des G Runtled replied:
      if the Tour has rules and these players have broken them then they are right to suspend and fine them

  • Comment posted by darrenc, today at 11:21

    Have the DP tour not held tournaments in Saudi or similar Middle East countries?

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 11:20

    Good at least someone is taking a proper stand , watching mickleson trying to convince families of 9/11 victims that somehow him taking $200m in blood money just to play was somehow making the world a better place was cringe worthy, as an American he should be ashamed, just be honest and say “ I am doing it for the money”

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:20

    Poor decision. Shows the tours do not like competition. The DP world tour is a pretty poor tour in general so I doubt the players are that bothered anyway.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 11:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:19

    Nice move.

    Sure the LIV’s won’t be too concerned. Playing 4 day tournaments 2 weeks on the spin, with the stress of ‘cuts’ might have been too much for some of them anyway.

    Now they can play a Texas scramble, shot gun start, wherever they can, as their open warm up and have more time to count their new fortune, minus of course the loss of (£100K) some loose change.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:19

    The lawyers will be rubbing their hands on this one.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 11:19

    Not sure what all the fuss is about ? UK US have been just as bad as Saudi Arabia have been. Sports always been used as a political tool no different here, breadcrumbs n circuses

    • Reply posted by pistol, today at 11:21

      pistol replied:
      Yeah we kidnap people who walk into our embassies and then torture murder them then chop them up, yes of course we are ☹️

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 11:18

    The fines could be hard to uphold.
    DP Tour golfers are free to play in exhibitions for cash which is what the LIV basically is.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 11:23

      mikey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 11:17

    Is this the same Tour that has held tournaments in Saudi Arabia ?

    • Reply posted by viewer, today at 11:20

      viewer replied:
      it sure is, hypocrites

  • Comment posted by Bomber, today at 11:15

    The European Tour have blown a great opportunity. Instead of being a puppet to the wishes of the USPGA, they should invite all these stars to play in Europe. For year America have been stealing our top players by offering more money. This was our ideal chance to return the favour. Pelley remains a USPGA puppet, turning the ET into the second division, feeder tour. Sad day for European golf.

    • Reply posted by send_in_the_clowns, today at 11:21

      send_in_the_clowns replied:
      What would that achieve? Why would the DP Tour seek conflict with the PGA Tour? For a start they wouldn't play in Europe anyway - if they don't need to play on the PGA Tour (the money from LIV series will see to that) why would they come over to play here?

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 11:15

    Quite right too!

  • Comment posted by Monty Road, today at 11:14

    Well done the DP World Tour, totally the correct decision IMO and please make sure that World ranking points are not awarded to LIV Tour players.

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 11:13

    It’s going belly up, money talks unfortunately.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.