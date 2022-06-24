LIV Golf series: DP World Tour fines and bans players who took part
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Players that took part in the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf event in June have been fined £100,000 and banned from the Scottish Open by the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.
The players can also not play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in July.
The Scottish Open, from 7-10 July, is used by many players as preparation for The Open, which is the following week.
The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event.
Players who have joined the LIV Golf series are allowed to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
South Africa's Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.
The next LIV Golf event is scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon from 30 June to 2 July.
"It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions," said a DP World Tour statement.
More to follow.
- Ancient Egypt's ultimate 'yummy mummy': She reigned for over 20 years but why did history try to erase her?
- Boost your memory and heart health: Find out how a nap could slash your risk of heart attack by half and have an impact on your brain
NOT a lawyer but expect Pelley to lose in court
The Saudis seem to have enough reserves to stand their ground and keep dangling the financial carrot.
This sort of confrontational approach by the DP tour on the eve of The Open is not a good thing.
Eventually all parties will come to an arrangement, but it can't take too long, or next year's majors could be affected by bans
Sure the LIV’s won’t be too concerned. Playing 4 day tournaments 2 weeks on the spin, with the stress of ‘cuts’ might have been too much for some of them anyway.
Now they can play a Texas scramble, shot gun start, wherever they can, as their open warm up and have more time to count their new fortune, minus of course the loss of (£100K) some loose change.
DP Tour golfers are free to play in exhibitions for cash which is what the LIV basically is.