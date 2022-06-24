Close menu

LIV Golf series: DP World Tour fines and bans players who took part at Centurion

Last updated on .

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel
Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire

The DP World Tour has banned players who competed in June's Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf event from next month's Scottish Open and fined them £100,000.

The players can also not play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in July.

The Scottish Open is one of the DP World Tour's most lucrative events and is used by many players as preparation for The Open, held the following week.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

Players who have joined the LIV Golf series are allowed to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, has also warned players that "participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions".

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell are the highest-profile DP World players who will be affected by these sanctions.

The next LIV Golf event in the $250m (£200m) eight-event invitational series is scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon from 30 June to 2 July.

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel claimed the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, winning $4.75m (£3.86m).

The Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time this year as part of the 'strategic alliance' between the circuits.

It returns to The Renaissance Club from 7-10 July and has attracted a high-class field, with Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm among those signed up to compete for the £6.5m prize fund.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, said: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf.

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today."

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the latest player to join LIV Golf earlier this week.

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

DP World Tour rules precluded the circuit from being able to follow the PGA Tour lead of issuing indefinite suspensions.

Its only option was to ban rebels from the Scottish Open as well as the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships played in the United States next month.

The Wentworth-based organisation's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour has led to these events being jointly staged by the two tours.

Fines of £100,000 may appear paltry compared with the massive Saudi-funded signing-on fees received by bigger name LIV recruits, but by golf standards this is a substantial penalty.

There is also the threat of further sanctions for those involved in future LIV events. The next event is in Portland, Oregon, starting on 30 June, the same day as DP World's Irish Open.

Tour boss Keith Pelley is under pressure from all sides. His sponsors will want big names such as Garcia, Poulter and Westwood at their events while many of his members feel playing opportunities are being squeezed by the strategic alliance.

Unlike PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Pelley has not subjected himself to questions from the media since the breakaway crisis began. He would be asked about implications for future Ryder Cups, questions to which he currently appears to have no answers.

  • Comment posted by 19thofmay, today at 11:53

    So it sounds like the European (sorry P&O ferries) tour are pretending to take a strong approach while clearly not wanting to ban them at all. Only the Scottish open which is co sanctioned with the pga tour so they had no choice. So still a good chance we see Johnson, Koepka etc on European tour later this year.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 11:51

    Good. If you don't ptotect the heritage, you lose it. Then, when the LIV circus mutates into a bloated money-soaked farce, then everyone will be saying "how could they let this happen?". They need to act decisively, these newcomers are just trying to buy a whole sport, the whole shebang, their ethics are appalling. I am glad they are taking a stand. Whine away greg norman. Whine away.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 11:51

    Let me get this right for those slagging off the PGA and DP tours. In your world it's okay for the LIV tour to pick whoever they want, to play on their tour with no criteria regarding rankings or form but the PGA tour have to allow these players back? Talk about delusion.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 11:48

    The LIV golf tour ought to be embraced. The noises coming out of the PGA and DP World Tour is all about self preservation. Given time both tours will learn to accept LIV golf.

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:48

    Rory McIlroy is the biggest hypocrite of them all. He has been paid appearance money more than the winners check to compete in some tournaments and now he says that you have to earn your money by playing well.

    • Reply posted by Joe G, today at 11:51

      Joe G replied:
      The level of his public objection is curious to be honest. He's financially set for life beyond everyone except Tiger basically. He is now more likely to win tournaments. If he doesn't want to join LIV... fine.

      But he's so actively stumping for the PGA. It's like he's been paid to do their PR work.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 11:45

    Wrong decision and in reality quite petty.

  • Comment posted by coyote, today at 11:45

    Will LIV tour players be banned from the DP and PGA tours because of the atrocity of the illegal Iraq war?

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 11:44

    Everyone calm down, RM the UKs greatest ever golfer will sort it out after he bags the travelers championship 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:44

    Liv tournaments will be the majors in the future

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 11:42

    The players are free agents they are not employees therefore any organisation that prevents them doing lawful work is surely guilty of restrictive practice.

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 11:45

      Warm beer replied:
      Does that mean I can play on the PGA tour then? A business can choose whoever they want to do business with.

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 11:42

    The European Tour missed a trick years ago. They were never going to be able to compete with the PGA, or on any level really.

    Both Europe and PGA are on Sky which will you watch if you have Sky Sports? It's obvious.

    But, lots of people don't have paid TV.

    They should have sold the rights to free to air channels. It would have taken a while but I think viewers would have slowly drifted back.

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 11:41

    Will be interesting to see what happens when they can't qualify for the majors due to lack of ranking points.

    • Reply posted by Joe G, today at 11:46

      Joe G replied:
      This is a major talking point but I don't think it's the 'silver bullet' the main tours are banking on. Firstly, it's impossible to think a £5billion project hasn't anticipated this.

      They've either got enough confidence the players will turn away from the Majors or they're confident they can basically sign every recent Major winner who will all qualify as past winners.

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:41

    Why is it OK … that there’s a Saudi sponsor, Aramco, the largest sponsor of women’s golf in the world? Why is it OK for them? Why is it not OK for these players? Will [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan go to each and every one of those CEOs of the 23 companies that are investing into Saudi Arabia and suspend them and ban them? … The hypocrisy in all this, it’s so loud. It’s deafening.”

    • Reply posted by neilc, today at 11:51

      neilc replied:
      there is a difference between a saudi company and the saudi state, plenty of grey there admittedly

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:40

    “Look, if they want to look at it in prism, then why does the PGA Tour have 23 sponsors within the PGA Tour doing 40-plus billion dollars worth of business with Saudi Arabia? Why is it OK for the sponsors?

  • Comment posted by cjw1976, today at 11:40

    players clearly go where money is in any sport..(its not about winning trophies or being best can be ..a-la mbappe in football) , but DP tour fining them in order to claw back money is no different in my eyes to players going to LIV tour to earn in one game what some have earnt in proir 4 years or so. They are trying to take high road in a sad world dominated by political correctness and failing

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 11:39

    Good luck collecting the fines, it’s not as if they can deduct it from future winnings. I am suspended from playing but here’s a cheque for £100k. No chance. Even if they did pay LIV will pay the fines for them anyway. The DP tour will cave long before that and let them back in to avoid a legal challenge.

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 11:38

    The LIV will eventually usurp all the other events & become very elite. Trouble is where do the players who need to join it in the future come from if they are not in the spotlight?
    It will then become a senior masquerade.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 11:34

    The DP World Tour has been reduced to a sideshow of players who do not play in America

    • Reply posted by al777, today at 11:38

      al777 replied:
      By definition, they don't play in America (other than some events they enter/qualify for) since it is a European tour (despite the name change)

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 11:34

    Good

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 11:34

    Might've carried a bit more weight if they weren't happy to hold events in China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. All very hollow, and I'm afraid their time is almost up. Money talks!

