LIV Golf: Rory McIlroy calls players who switch 'pretty duplicitous'

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy
Koepka (left) and McIlroy had a friendly rivalry when they were vying for majors

Rory McIlroy has called players who join LIV Golf "pretty duplicitous" as Brooks Koepka became the latest to move to the new Saudi Arabian-backed series.

Four-time major champion Koepka joins compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

McIlroy, a staunch advocate of the PGA Tour, said he did not expect the former world number one to defect to LIV Golf.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," he said.

"I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys, because they say one thing and then they do another and I don't understand.

"I don't know if that's for legal reasons - I have no idea - but it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private."

Speaking at the US Open last week, where he finished 55th after a poor weekend, Koepka complained that questions about the LIV Golf series were throwing a "black cloud" over the major.

Meanwhile PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has labelled LIV Golf as not "healthy competition".

"As I told the players [on Tuesday], let me be clear, I am not naive. If this is an arms race, and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA Tour can't compete with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars trying to buy the game of golf," Monahan said.

"We welcome good, healthy competition. The LIV Saudi Golf League is not that. It's an irrational threat, one not concerned with return on investment or true growth of the game."

Koepka had already withdrawn from Thursday's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, and has been described as an "incredible" addition to the LIV Golf series by its chief executive Greg Norman.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future," Norman said.

The American is expected to play in his first LIV event at the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

He will join his brother Chase in the series and, on Tuesday, it was announced 31-year-old Mexican Abraham Ancer, the world number 20, has also signed up to play in the LIV Golf series.

Koepka, now ranked world number 19, won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Norman added on Koepka: "There's no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world."

The PGA tour suspended 17 members who participated in the first tournament at Centurion Club earlier in June, which was won by Charl Schwartzel, and it is likely Koepka will receive the same treatment.

The organisation said in a statement: "The players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in the PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

"Players did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases - or did not apply for releases at all - and their participation is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. This same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

It was also announced on Wednesday that LIV players will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship in July. The US Open also allowed LIV golfers to participate.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:51

    Growing the game of golf?

    * No way of qualifying other than invite. No pyramid structure.
    * Why haven’t Saudi done the same for a ladies series?
    * No youth programmes and events
    * Broadcasters aren’t touching it
    * Bulk of events on one continent.
    * No WR points

    Growing the game about as much as I’m growing a pair of unicorns in my shed.

    Money. Money. Money. That’s all it’s about

    • Reply posted by Show me the money, today at 20:33

      Show me the money replied:
      Shit up moaning and deal with it! It’s happening

  • Comment posted by Geronimo, today at 19:48

    Loathsome person joins greedy people shock.

    • Reply posted by electricmriain, today at 20:04

      electricmriain replied:
      Seems a bit extreme. Surely you have to do a bit more than be an inarticulate golfer to qualify as "loathsome"?

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 20:57

    The PGA are hypocrites. The have tournaments in China and none of the players have anything to say about human rights abuses.

    • Reply posted by james brambles , today at 21:11

      james brambles replied:
      In fact I can’t recall too many journalists asking too many questions on playing the uspga tour when the us was detaining without trial Muslims suspected of terror offences in black sites across the globe. Reprehensible the embassy murder was, is it worse better than the many uncounted people who went missing in these sites (uk complicit it illegal rendition) greenhouse stones etc

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 19:13

    I'd have a little respect if they just admitted it was purely the money rather than telling us they were helping grow the game. Mercenaries the lot of them

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 20:40

      killerfrail replied:
      As we all would be

  • Comment posted by opp, today at 19:29

    Charmless gormless and greedy.
    A great addition

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 20:42

      killerfrail replied:
      It good that you can self analyse

  • Comment posted by SoHumble, today at 20:31

    Must be nice to have no conscience in this world , makes your mind free to profit while others suffer , sure does pay well though!

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 20:47

      killerfrail replied:
      Must be very humbling to judge another human. Oh wait, MAYBE NOT

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:06

    I find it funny that rory didn't care dropping European tour for pga as he himself said at the time the money was far better. Hell if he didn't have to play 3 events a year to qualify for ryder Cup he would never play. Liv is only doing to the pga what the pga has done for years to European tour.

    • Reply posted by what a world we live in, today at 21:10

      what a world we live in replied:
      it is so different, go get your head out of Salmans butt and see where the money is coming from

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 19:00

    No class, no culture, soulless people.

    • Reply posted by im1974, today at 19:39

      im1974 replied:
      So what. They’re not affecting your life

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 20:17

    So who drops out of the original 48 to accommodate those players moving over? How do they decide who drops out and what happens to them?

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:19

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Probably going to be invited to a Saudi embassy…. Never to be seen or heard from again.

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 19:26

    I hope the DP World Tour follows the PGA and suspends all these players. Once they start sliding down the official world rankings (and lose the opportunity to play in the open majors) the penny might finally drop! Totally immoral and indefensible behaviour driven by greed alone. "Growing the game if golf ...." I think not.

  • Comment posted by BobbyT, today at 21:04

    They all play Golf for money.....

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 21:18

      Scaarn on replied:
      Shhh....don't crush the dreamers around here

  • Comment posted by Haps, today at 19:51

    Until there is a ban on playing in the majors then I can only see more players going to LIV golf

    • Reply posted by Skipton Rose, today at 20:01

      Skipton Rose replied:
      Never moved jobs for more money then?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:31

    I hope it all goes very wrong for all of them but I fear it won’t. Let’s hope that they perform as well at the Open as they did last weekend at the US Open and then we won’t have to see them again this year.

    We know it’s greed. Mickelson doesn’t believe in it and Rahm summed it up perfectly - he could retire now and live an unbelievable life.

    PGA Tour in good shape. Last 2 weeks have been epic

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 21:20

      GazR replied:
      Rahm couldn't retire now and live Micklesons life…
      That’s why Phil has done this! His life and expenditure is way beyond anything normal!

  • Comment posted by ace t, today at 21:07

    So Rory is an advocate of the PGA tour not the DP World tour. He follows the money as well.

  • Comment posted by r8r8r8r8, today at 19:57

    Hopefully for him the signing on fee is not dependent on appearances given his previous injury problems. Me thinks Koepka and DeShambles are choosing the bird in the hand ;-)

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 21:43

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Rory McIlroy. The man who stood his fiancé up at the alter quicker than he could bail from the European tour once he realised how much cash he was missing out on in the States!

      A true man of morality right enough...

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:26

    Rory along with all the europeans on us tour abandoned the european tour because of money. And the difference is......

  • Comment posted by katieperrythecat, today at 21:17

    It's obvious what's going on here with Koepka. His knee (s) are shot and he's looking to bank as much as he can playing as fewer tournaments as he can. Part of me says 'good luck to you.' Others won't see it this way..What do you think Thornton? You've always got a lot to say for yourself!

  • Comment posted by David , today at 21:09

    I fully support rory here, i have nothing against Saudi and their move into sport, what I do belive is that the PGA and European tours have supported these golfers through thick and thin and then for a few extra quid, these golfers have turned Judas, lets face it, only 4 of them made the cut at the US Open so other than name, nobody is going to miss them.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 21:40

    PGA tour :
    Strategy of economically bullying smaller economic rivals ✔️
    Based in country:
    with dubious views on women's rights ✔️
    With a heavy financial commitment to Saudi Arabia ✔️
    With mass executions on a biblical scale ✔️
    Active slavery of ethnic minorities (prison) ✔️
    Lawless gun driven society ✔️
    Militarily aggressive on other nations on regular basis ✔️
    Oil crazy ✔️
    Religious fanatics ✔️

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 21:41

      KR replied:
      Only in America 👍

  • Comment posted by russell3, today at 21:23

    Cannot see what all the fuss is about.Playing golf is purely a job for most professional golfers.So chasing the money is what drives them.Why should they care about growing the game. Most people in other jobs would do the same and move companies for a lot more money.

