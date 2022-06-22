Outside of majors, Koepka has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour

American Brooks Koepka is an "incredible" addition to the LIV Golf series, according to its chief executive Greg Norman.

The four-time major champion is the latest player to quit the PGA Tour for the Saudi Arabian-backed tournament.

Koepka, 32, had already withdrawn from Thursday's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling," Norman said.

The 67-year-old added: "[We are building] momentum in our first season and look towards the future."

The American is expected to play in his first LIV event at the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

He will join his brother Chase along with compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

On Tuesday it was announced that 31-year-old Mexican Abraham Ancer, the world number 20, has signed up to play on the LIV Golf series.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who has said he will remain on the PGA Tour, has said he is "surprised" that Koepka is moving to LIV Golf.

Speaking at the US Open last week, where he finished 55th on 12 over, Koepka complained that questions over the LIV event were throwing a "black cloud" over the major.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," McIlroy said. "I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another and I don't understand.

"I don't know if that's for legal reasons or if they can't - I have no idea - but it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private."

Former world number one Koepka, now ranked 19, won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA Championship champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Norman added on Koepka: "There's no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world."

The PGA tour suspended 17 members who participated in the first tournament at Centurion Club earlier in June, which was won by Charl Schwartzel, and it is likely Koepka will receive the same treatment.

The organisation said in a statement: "The players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in the PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

"As you know, players listed below did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases - or did not apply for releases at all - and their participation in the Saudi Golf League / LIV Golf Event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. This same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

It was announced on Wednesday that LIV players will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship in July.

The event follows the US Open in allowing the golfers to participate with Koepka finishing 55th on 12 over in Massachusetts last week.