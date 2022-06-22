Close menu

Brooks Koepka: American 'incredible' addition to LIV Golf series, says Greg Norman

From the section Golf

Outside of majors, Koepka has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour

American Brooks Koepka is an "incredible" addition to the LIV Golf series, according to its chief executive Greg Norman.

The four-time major champion is the latest player to quit the PGA Tour for the Saudi Arabian-backed tournament.

Koepka, 32, had already withdrawn from Thursday's PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling," Norman said.

The 67-year-old added: "[We are building] momentum in our first season and look towards the future."

The American is expected to play in his first LIV event at the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

He will join his brother Chase along with compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

On Tuesday it was announced that 31-year-old Mexican Abraham Ancer, the world number 20, has signed up to play on the LIV Golf series.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who has said he will remain on the PGA Tour, has said he is "surprised" that Koepka is moving to LIV Golf.

Speaking at the US Open last week, where he finished 55th on 12 over, Koepka complained that questions over the LIV event were throwing a "black cloud" over the major.

"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," McIlroy said. "I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another and I don't understand.

"I don't know if that's for legal reasons or if they can't - I have no idea - but it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private."

Former world number one Koepka, now ranked 19, won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA Championship champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Norman added on Koepka: "There's no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world."

The PGA tour suspended 17 members who participated in the first tournament at Centurion Club earlier in June, which was won by Charl Schwartzel, and it is likely Koepka will receive the same treatment.

The organisation said in a statement: "The players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in the PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

"As you know, players listed below did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases - or did not apply for releases at all - and their participation in the Saudi Golf League / LIV Golf Event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. This same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

It was announced on Wednesday that LIV players will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship in July.

The event follows the US Open in allowing the golfers to participate with Koepka finishing 55th on 12 over in Massachusetts last week.

  • Comment posted by KirbyLedoux, today at 19:57

    Do you think it might be possible that players just changed their minds Rory?

  • Comment posted by r8r8r8r8, today at 19:57

    Hopefully for him the signing on fee is not dependent on appearances given his previous injury problems. Me thinks Koepka and DeShambles are choosing the bird in the hand ;-)

  • Comment posted by Haps, today at 19:51

    Until there is a ban on playing in the majors then I can only see more players going to LIV golf

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:51

    Growing the game of golf?

    * No way of qualifying other than invite. No pyramid structure.
    * Why haven’t Saudi done the same for a ladies series?
    * No youth programmes and events
    * Broadcasters aren’t touching it
    * Bulk of events on one continent.
    * No WR points

    Growing the game about as much as I’m growing a pair of unicorns in my shed.

    Money. Money. Money. That’s all it’s about

  • Comment posted by Show me the money, today at 19:50

    Correct! he is a brilliant addition, he has won more majors than anyone else in the last decade. Hon brooks, keep her lit lad! Feather your own nest lad. Yet it was ok for the brits to run after the US dollar and set up home and join the PGA tour, no difference here at all! Rory said it was “ dead in the water “ another stupid comment from him who ran across the pond.l as soon as he could!

  • Comment posted by Geronimo, today at 19:48

    Loathsome person joins greedy people shock.

  • Comment posted by Easters, today at 19:47

    Two unknowns still remain, what will DP World Tour do, mirror PGA stance or boost their own tour? Secondly, will LIV secure any ranking points going forward, if not, other than exemptions for Champions of major events they are isolated albeit very rich.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 19:42

    Greed always wins, the not so Royal but very Ancient proved that when they flogged the Open to the vultures at Sky. An event that used to be watched by millions is now a sideshow on Sky. They thoroughly deserve 👏 all of this.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:31

    I hope it all goes very wrong for all of them but I fear it won’t. Let’s hope that they perform as well at the Open as they did last weekend at the US Open and then we won’t have to see them again this year.

    We know it’s greed. Mickelson doesn’t believe in it and Rahm summed it up perfectly - he could retire now and live an unbelievable life.

    PGA Tour in good shape. Last 2 weeks have been epic

  • Comment posted by opp, today at 19:29

    Charmless gormless and greedy.
    A great addition

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 19:26

    I hope the DP World Tour follows the PGA and suspends all these players. Once they start sliding down the official world rankings (and lose the opportunity to play in the open majors) the penny might finally drop! Totally immoral and indefensible behaviour driven by greed alone. "Growing the game if golf ...." I think not.

  • Comment posted by LBW2017, today at 19:23

    Its interesting Rory and others moved from the european tour to play the PGA tour due to financial reasons now they are complaining players are moving to LIV for financial reasons. Liv is doing what the PGA tour has done to the European tour, so i have no sympathy for any of them. Go play where you want and get loaded in the process but i won't be watching any LIV golf any time soon.

    • Reply posted by opp, today at 19:29

      opp replied:
      How do you qualify for Liv ?

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 19:21

    As much as I admire McIlroy wish he would just give it a rest. We get it you don't like it, we know. It is a personal choice probably with consequences so just let it go, it doesnt matter. If this new angle suits someone to play less events with the prospect of earning the same or more over the PGA tour crack on up to the individual. Womens LIV golf tour next?

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 19:14

    If you won every tournament it still wouldn’t mean anything

    • Reply posted by im1974, today at 19:37

      im1974 replied:
      Why? Because the media doesn’t like it. Grow up. You wouldn’t take easy money then I presume

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 19:13

    I'd have a little respect if they just admitted it was purely the money rather than telling us they were helping grow the game. Mercenaries the lot of them

  • Comment posted by Hski, today at 19:12

    The money in these sports is a disgrace! All these players should take a look at themselves, and all those that pay for their Sky TV, etc before thinking of the state of this planet! The time to end all this is approaching!

    • Reply posted by im1974, today at 19:38

      im1974 replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by glynn359, today at 19:09

    Just sheer greed, most of those playing are multi millionaires and will never spend there wealth gained by playing on the PGA tour, it's a sign of the times where some top sportsmen have no principles and would play anywhere for money. MERCANARIES.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 19:00

    No class, no culture, soulless people.

    • Reply posted by im1974, today at 19:39

      im1974 replied:
      So what. They’re not affecting your life

