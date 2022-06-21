Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson, the 2013 Open champion, was one of the most high-profile players to feature in the opening LIV event

Players who have joined the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series will be allowed to play at The Open at St Andrews next month.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

The European-based DP World Tour is expected to announce whether it will punish its rebels on Thursday.

The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from 10-17 July.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St Andrews.

"We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

Exempt players are those who are eligible through their previously earned status, such as world rankings and tournament victories.

The PGA does not run the majors and so LIV golfers who would be allowed to play at the Open include Johnson, Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abaham Ancer, plus Brooks Koepka who is set to join the rebel series.

LIV Golf players were also permitted to compete at last week's US Open, which was won by England's Matt Fitzpatrick.