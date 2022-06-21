Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018 and won consecutive US PGA titles in 2018 and 2019

American Brooks Koepka is set to quit the PGA Tour and join the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series.

The four-time major champion, 32, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

The Ryder Cup player will join compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV event.

Speaking at the US Open, where he finished 55th on 12 over, Koepka complained that questions over the LIV event were throwing a "black cloud" over the major.

The former world number one won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA Championship champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka rose to the summit of the game at that period, but he has been hampered by injuries in recent years and is ranked 19th in the world.

His brother Chase is already signed up to the LIV series and played in the opening tournament at Centurion Club on the outskirts of London, which had a £20m prize fund and was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel.

The PGA Tour refused to allow requests for waivers to play in the first LIV Golf event, which is being funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman believes the series, which does not currently carry any world ranking points, has a "compelling" case to be allowed to award world ranking points in the future.