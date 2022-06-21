Close menu

Brooks Koepka set to quit PGA Tour and join LIV Golf series

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018 and won consecutive US PGA titles in 2018 and 2019

American Brooks Koepka is set to quit the PGA Tour and join the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series.

The four-time major champion, 32, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament that runs from 30 June to 2 July in Portland, Oregon.

The Ryder Cup player will join compatriots Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the new $250m (£200m) eight-event series.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 members who played in the inaugural LIV event.

Speaking at the US Open, where he finished 55th on 12 over, Koepka complained that questions over the LIV event were throwing a "black cloud" over the major.

The former world number one won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and is also a two-time US PGA Championship champion, claiming the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka rose to the summit of the game at that period, but he has been hampered by injuries in recent years and is ranked 19th in the world.

His brother Chase is already signed up to the LIV series and played in the opening tournament at Centurion Club on the outskirts of London, which had a £20m prize fund and was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel.

The PGA Tour refused to allow requests for waivers to play in the first LIV Golf event, which is being funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman believes the series, which does not currently carry any world ranking points, has a "compelling" case to be allowed to award world ranking points in the future.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 16:22

    12 over at the week end, no wonder he is going !

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:22

    Good man brooks! All the best fella, a cracking golfer and a great addition to the new set up. Just the beginning of a new overdue shake up in golf!

  • Comment posted by eswales, today at 16:21

    Next years Ryder cup is looking more interesting. Thought America would walk it but without those 3 i'm not sure now

  • Comment posted by Back9Sunday, today at 16:21

    My guess is both BdeC and BK fear their injuries make a return to the absolute elite level somewhat questionable. Therefore, why not hedge their bets, and take the huge amounts of cash on offer before becoming yesterday's men!

  • Comment posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 16:20

    It will fail.

    I give it 18 Months at most.

  • Comment posted by Bmudmai, today at 16:19

    The end of Golf is nigh. The players have sold their soul for some quick cash and the sportwashing continues. Long term, regardless of the ethics of Saudi, this is a disaster for sport. What's the plan if PIF decide to change their investments? What if the next Saudi prince is even more radical and discontinues their investment in sport? Short-sighted and dangerous.

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 16:19

    Wow, the names keep coming to LIV. Why not, it's their job, play golf for money and this looks to be the best financial decision they could make. Good luck!

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 16:18

    Apart from The Players and the “dirty money”,
    The Venues for this circus also need to be advised of the consequences for staging this so called event/non event.
    They too need some sanctions.

  • Comment posted by Stainesy, today at 16:16

    Well well well. What a surprise.

  • Comment posted by MenofKent, today at 16:16

    Another washed up professional ready to bend the knee for blood money

    • Reply posted by Mr UK, today at 16:21

      Mr UK replied:
      Trading with these bad countries is okay, getting defence contracts from them is just okay

  • Comment posted by MattSW, today at 16:15

    This LIV is really starting to take off now.
    Greg Norman is stubborn and certainly getting the best players in the world to play for him now.
    DeChambeau and Koepka, when fit, are box office, as is Phil and Johnson.

    • Reply posted by MenofKent, today at 16:17

      MenofKent replied:
      Did you watch the US PGA on the weekend? Pmsl

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 16:14

    Fair play to him. It's gathering pace now and the likes or Rory will have to eat their words when they finally succumb and move across.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:14

    Think I might join up, current boss not prepared to pay me tens of $m

