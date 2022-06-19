Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kupcho exacted revenge on Maguire after losing to the Irishwoman in the Solheim Cup singles

Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard -18 J Kupcho (US)*, L Maguire (Ire), N Korda (US); -17 L Ko (NZ); -16 N Korda (US), C Ciganda (Spa), A Thitikul (Tha), L Thompson (US) *denotes play-off winner

Leona Maguire fell agonisingly short in her bid for a second LPGA Tour title as Jennifer Kupcho prevailed in a dramatic play-off to win the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

The American won with a birdie on the second extra hole after Maguire missed a short birdie putt to extend.

Kupcho, 25, missed a chance to win on the first play-off hole when she failed to convert a short birdie putt.

Defending champion Nelly Korda was eliminated on the first extra hole.

It is a second successive runner-up finish for Ireland's Maguire at this event having been second to Korda last year.

Maguire - who claimed her maiden tour title in February - started the final round seven shots adrift of overnight leader Korda, but surged into contention with a seven-under par 65.

The 27-year-old, who starred in Europe's Solheim Cup win in September, birdied the par-five 18th to set the target for Kupcho and Korda.

Kupcho would have won in regulation with a birdie at the last but could only make par after finding the bunker with her drive with world number two Korda carding a four to join the play-off having come up shy with an eagle chip.

Maguire made birdie on the first extra hole - the 18th - with Kupcho missing a golden chance for the win as world number two Korda dropped out after making par.

Playing the 18th again, Maguire missed a three-footer to take the play-off into a third hole, handing Kupcho her second LPGA Tour title after the Chevron Championship in April.