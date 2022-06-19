Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephen Gallacher says the 150th Open at St Andrews is the "hottest ticket in golf"

Stephen Gallacher believes little should be read into the lack of Scots at this year's US Open.

Sean Jacklin, who missed the cut, was the sole Scottish representative at Brookline Country Club.

Gallacher is hoping to qualify for next month's Open Championship at St Andrews via either the Irish Open or Scottish Open.

"It's a really tough one to get into," the 47-year-old said of this year's US Open in Massachusetts.

"I wouldn't really look too much into it. It is a shame, but these things come in cycles. In a couple of years, we'll be saying it's brilliant we've got five golfers in the US Open.

"It was a low cut to make. It's a shame Sean Jacklin didn't make it, but it'll be a great experience for him."

'150th Open the hottest ticket in golf'

After competing at the BMW International Open in Germany, Gallacher will be closer to home in pursuit of a place at the 150th Open over the Old Course.

"I've got three big weeks," the Scot told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "I've got two chances.

"I've got a chance at the Irish Open and the Scottish Open if I finish in the top 10. There are three spots available for The Open, both weeks.

"The 150th Open at St Andrews is probably the hottest ticket in golf. Anybody would give anything to win the 150th Open at the 'Home of Golf'.

"But you can only win it if you're in it. I know how special it is to tee off on that first tee in an Open, so I can't stress how much I'll be trying my hardest to get into that."