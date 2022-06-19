Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy held firm on the back nine after a dreadful start to his round on Saturday

Rory McIlroy says he is "one great round of golf away" from winning a fifth major title as he starts the final day of the US Open three shots off the lead.

The world number three struggled for much of Saturday's round but superb putting saw him remain in the hunt.

A battling 73 took him to one under for the tournament.

"It's been a long time since I won a major but I remember the feeling and I want that feeling again," McIlroy said.

Having started the day just one shot behind the leaders, it appeared as though McIlroy's chances of ending an eight-year wait for another major were slipping away with three bogeys and a short birdie miss in the first six holes.

Amid windy conditions at Brookline he managed to stop the slide with just one more bogey at the 12th following his sole birdie of the round, as he moved into a tie for seventh.

A series of brilliant escapes over the closing holes kept him in contention - including at the last where a fortunate free drop from the trees after a hooked drive enabled him to secure a par.

"I started to play the wind a little bit on the putts, and the wind was definitely affecting them," the Northern Irishman reflected.

"I just haven't putted in this much wind in a while. Then you're in two minds: Is this next putt going to be hit by the wind, or is it not? It was hard.

"In situations like this where the run could have got away from me, I just dug in there a little bit more.

"Just keep hanging around. I did well to get it in under par for the tournament."

McIlroy has enjoyed some stirring moments in majors this year, most notably a sensational 64 on the final day at Augusta that catapulted him into second but ultimately was not enough to challenge the victorious Scottie Scheffler.

He led the field after the opening round of May's US PGA Championship at Southern Hills before falling away and eventually finishing eighth, three behind winner Justin Thomas.

McIlroy remains firmly in the chasing pack behind leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick going into Sunday's final round, and was content that Saturday's fighting effort was enough to keep him in the hunt.

"I just needed to grind it out," he said.

"To play that back nine at even par was a really good effort. Just kept myself in the tournament."