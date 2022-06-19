US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick wins first major at Brookline Country Club
Last updated on .From the section Golf
England's Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title with a one-shot victory at the 122nd US Open at Brookline Country Club.
Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.
World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.
Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.
More to follow..
A wonderful end to the sporting weekend, congratulations Matt.
Bravo ⛳️
Well done though to US open winner Matt Fitzpatrick .
Well done Matt, feel a bit for Zalatoris but his time will come.
People downvoted me yesterday when I said I thought Matsuyama might contend from 6 back. For a couple of holes the dream was almost alive, so it's nice to be vindicated.
Kudos too to Zalatoris, fantastic comeback after his PGA heartbreak last month!
Golf that harks back to the days of the Golden Bear and Faldo.