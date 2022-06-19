Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title with a one-shot victory at the 122nd US Open at Brookline Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.

More to follow..