US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick wins first major at Brookline Country Club

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments55

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title with a one-shot victory at the 122nd US Open at Brookline Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.

More to follow..

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 00:03

    That bunker shot on 18 is another one of the iconic golf shots for the ages.

    A wonderful end to the sporting weekend, congratulations Matt.

  • Comment posted by Barwell Fleet, today at 00:03

    Great winner of a great tournament. A real test of golf and mentality.

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 00:02

    Superb nothing else to say.

  • Comment posted by doofyrez, today at 00:01

    nah nah nah nah he's a blade and he's a blade! Sheffield reprazent!

  • Comment posted by lovefootball, today at 00:01

    And he’s still only 27
    Bravo ⛳️

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 00:01

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 00:01

    I'm glad this is over. Time to get back to real sport, not televised sky.

  • Comment posted by Chip, today at 00:00

    So glad that Billy Foster won a major. Fitzpatrick played solid. Also happy the winner wasn't 30 under par. Proper test of golf.

  • Comment posted by Neil R, at 23:59 19 Jun

  • Comment posted by Raheem Sterling, at 23:59 19 Jun

    That bunker shot on the 18th is reminiscent of Sandy Lyle at The Masters 1988. Will be talked about for years to come. Well done Matt!

  • Comment posted by gareth, at 23:59 19 Jun

    Great achievement...the nearly man gets over the line & a big well done . What a final round composure and belief to hold off challenges ...again a well done to the R.Mc , another crazy round ...any one else think this is the modern Seve , such brilliance and excitement and yet never quite there.
    Well done though to US open winner Matt Fitzpatrick .

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, at 23:59 19 Jun

    Great final round.

    Well done Matt, feel a bit for Zalatoris but his time will come.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireNorway, at 23:58 19 Jun

  • Comment posted by Can we have our ball back , at 23:58 19 Jun

    5, 10, 15 million with gimmick wins or a Major's title and millions via that route ? Fantastic Matt Fitzpatrick

  • Comment posted by Maverick, at 23:58 19 Jun

    Alway good to know when you winb that all the current top players where right there to take it from you and you came through. First of many for Fitzy Great job.

  • Comment posted by coops, at 23:58 19 Jun

    Well done Fitzpatrick, deserved it after those long putts and bunker shot on 18. Even though I had money on Zalatoris I can't be too annoyed.

    People downvoted me yesterday when I said I thought Matsuyama might contend from 6 back. For a couple of holes the dream was almost alive, so it's nice to be vindicated.

  • Comment posted by Andrew BERRY, at 23:58 19 Jun

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, at 23:57 19 Jun

    Fantastic Tournament, always great to see a Brit win a major!

    Kudos too to Zalatoris, fantastic comeback after his PGA heartbreak last month!

  • Comment posted by over, at 23:57 19 Jun

    Well done Fitzpatrick.

    Golf that harks back to the days of the Golden Bear and Faldo.

  • Comment posted by gg, at 23:57 19 Jun

    Brilliant from MF the silent assassin, superb course management , RM should take note, but another top 5 finish isn’t to shabby. 👍

    • Reply posted by YorkshireNorway, at 23:59 19 Jun

      YorkshireNorway replied:
