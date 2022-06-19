Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title with a one-shot victory at the 122nd US Open at Brookline Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.

Both Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris went close at the US PGA Championship last month and despite neither of them winning on the PGA Tour, they did not flinch during a titanic struggle that saw them exchange the lead several times through a tense day.

Fitzpatrick also started in the final group at Southern Hills at the last major, but looked a different golfer this time around as he became just the fourth Englishman in the last century to win the US Open.

Sheffield-born Fitzpatrick also won the US Amateur title at Brookline back in 2013 and joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two men to win both that and the US Open at the same venue.

The 27-year-old is also the first non-American to win both titles.

It was more major agony for American Zalatoris though, who finished as runner-up for the second major in a row after losing to Justin Thomas in a play-off at the US PGA Championship.

More to follow.