US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick wins first major at Brookline Country Club

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major title with a one-shot victory at the 122nd US Open at Brookline Country Club.

Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to finish on six under and pip playing partner Will Zalatoris (69) after a gripping head-to-head battle in the final pairing went to the final hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot 67 to end joint second with Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 to finish joint fifth on two under par.

Both Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris went close at the US PGA Championship last month and despite neither of them winning on the PGA Tour, they did not flinch during a titanic struggle that saw them exchange the lead several times through a tense day.

Fitzpatrick also started in the final group at Southern Hills at the last major, but looked a different golfer this time around as he became just the fourth Englishman in the last century to win the US Open.

Sheffield-born Fitzpatrick also won the US Amateur title at Brookline back in 2013 and joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two men to win both that and the US Open at the same venue.

The 27-year-old is also the first non-American to win both titles.

It was more major agony for American Zalatoris though, who finished as runner-up for the second major in a row after losing to Justin Thomas in a play-off at the US PGA Championship.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, at 23:51 19 Jun

    Congratulations to Matt Fitzpatrick, what a talent and nerves of steel. This has to be one of the most exciting final days at a major in recent history.

    • Reply posted by sillybilly, today at 00:16

      sillybilly replied:
      Great to see new generation of players - forget about the has beens playing LIV £€$ Golf. This is what it’s about and Matt has a touch of Faldo about him - no weakness in his game and his nerves really held up out there - very pleased for him and for Billy of course 😎

  • Comment posted by gunneronthebattlements, at 23:52 19 Jun

    Well done Matt. Fully deserved.
    Will Zalatoris - second at three majors now. Only a matter of time.

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 00:06

      SD1700852 replied:
      Surely, although I feel Matt's experience in winning European Tour events helped him here (Zalatoris has yet to win on either main tour).

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, at 23:56 19 Jun

    Matt Fitzpatrick - What a performance!!

    A worthy US Open Champion.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can see him doing well at St Andrews as he has not got the pressure anymore of being one of the best players never to win a major. When Padraig Harrington won his first major he went on to win the next so Matt can do the same

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, at 23:53 19 Jun

    I thought that last Zalatoris putt was in but what a win for Fitzpatrick. Great tournament on a testing course. LIV can never live up to that

  • Comment posted by Chip, today at 00:00

    So glad that Billy Foster won a major. Fitzpatrick played solid. Also happy the winner wasn't 30 under par. Proper test of golf.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So emotional watching him after seeing Matt win

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:09

    Great win for Matt - well done. Let’s hope some of the idiots on here can just stick to congratulating him rather that having a cheap shot at Rory or others

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, at 23:57 19 Jun

    One of the best Sundays I’ve seen at a major for a long time. Congratulations Matt you did yourself and your country proud.

  • Comment posted by Saints, at 23:54 19 Jun

    Iconic shot on the 18th!!!! Amazing skills and mental strength Matty Fitzpatrick!!

    • Reply posted by Saints, today at 00:07

      Saints replied:
      Certainly is a new iconic shot, amazing cajones!!!

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 00:08

    Brilliant, well done Matt, good top 5 from Rory too, not many LIV golfers on the leader board this week either 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Raheem Sterling, at 23:59 19 Jun

    That bunker shot on the 18th is reminiscent of Sandy Lyle at The Masters 1988. Will be talked about for years to come. Well done Matt!

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, at 23:54 19 Jun

    that last putt by Zalatoris... so close! But congratulations to Matt!!

  • Comment posted by skyecamanachd, today at 00:13

    Well done Matt Fitzpatrick and delighted for Billy Foster, one time caddy to Seve

  • Comment posted by farmerthorne, at 23:57 19 Jun

    Fantastic Tournament, always great to see a Brit win a major!

    Kudos too to Zalatoris, fantastic comeback after his PGA heartbreak last month!

  • Comment posted by Is Fred the next Iniesta, at 23:56 19 Jun

    Get in!!!!!!! And we’ll done Billy.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 00:15

    Hugely deserved. A lovely, humble young man. No histrionics. Just gets on with it. Delighted for Billy Foster too. ⛳️ 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by Kazpaul, today at 00:13

    Well done young man. Well done indeed

  • Comment posted by toodleoonoo, at 23:55 19 Jun

    From that bunker, one of the best shots seen in golf, to win. Amazing.

  • Comment posted by Tackle22, at 23:53 19 Jun

    Must admit I didn't think he would see it out but so glad I was wrong! GO FITZY!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 00:15

    Happy Father’s Day Dad! I’ve just won the US Open. What a joy for his family. Congrats to the Fitzpatricks.

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 00:09

    Just brilliant, that bunker shot on the 18th is one of the best shots I have seen! Magnificent stuff!

