Bronte Law had two birdies and an eagle in her final four holes

Aramco Series London final round leaderboard -9 B Law (Eng); -8 G Hall (Eng); -7 L Grant (Swe); -6 C Hull- (Eng) Selected others: -3 B Brewerton (Wal)

England's Bronte Law won the individual Aramco Series London by a single shot after an impressive long-range eagle putt on the final green.

Law, 27, found the cup from 50 feet as she and compatriot Georgia Hall both carded 71 in the third round.

Hall finished second, while overnight leader Hayley Davis slipped to a share of ninth place after a seven-over 80.

"It's never over until it's over and I guess it showed at the end there," Law told Sky Sports.

Law, who finished on nine under, had two birdies and the eagle in her last four holes.

Sweden's Linn Grant, who won the Scandinavian Mixed event last week, came third at the Centurion Club in St Albans, with England's Charley Hull fourth.

In the team competition, the Nicole Garcia-led Team Garcia defeated Team Wikstrom, captained by Ursula Wikstrom, in a play-off after both teams finished on 27 under.