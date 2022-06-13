Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jon Rahm (left) and Rory McIlroy played a practice round together at Brookline Country Club on Monday

US Open Dates: 16-19 June Venue: Brookline Country Club, Massachusetts Coverage: Live radio and text commentary across all four days on BBC Sport website and Radio 5 Sports Extra

Jon Rahm will get the defence of his US Open title under way at 12:18 BST on Thursday at Brookline in Massachusetts.

The Spaniard plays rounds one and two with Open champion Collin Morikawa and 2021 US Amateur winner James Piot, who played in last week's LIV Golf event.

Fellow LIV rebel Phil Mickelson gets his 30th campaign started at 18:47.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is out at 12:40 with Japan's 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick, who went close at last month's US PGA Championship and won the US Amateur at this course in 2013, tees off with Webb Simpson and another LIV defector in Dustin Johnson at 18:36.

Justin Thomas, who won the PGA, is out at 18:14 and he plays with fellow American Tony Finau and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won this year's Masters, is out at 18:25 with two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka and this year's Players Championship winner, Australia's Cameron Smith.

Round one - Thursday, 16 June (all times BST)

