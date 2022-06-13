Phil Mickelson faced the media in the US for the first time in four months at the start of US Open week

Phil Mickelson wants to "create new memories" on the PGA Tour despite being suspended from it for joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

The six-time major winner is in Boston this week for the US Open, which he needs to win to become the sixth man to win the Grand Slam of all four majors.

But the focus of his pre-tournament news conference was fixed on the power struggle that is dominating the game.

"My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like," he said.

"I gave as much back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf that I could throughout my 30 years here, and through my accomplishments on the course I've earned a lifetime membership.

"I intend to keep that and then choose which events to play and not."

However, that is at odds with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who issued a memo to all members last Thursday stating anyone who played in the LIV series would be suspended.

And when interviewed on television during Sunday's coverage of the Canadian Open, Monahan labelled LIV "a series of exhibition matches".

When asked why players could not play both PGA Tour and LIV events, Monahan replied: "I guess I would answer the question by asking a question: 'Why do they need us so badly?'

"Those players have chosen to sign multi-year lucrative contracts to play against the same players over and over again.

"True competition creates the profile of the world's greatest players. In protecting our loyal members, we can't allow [LIV Golf] players to freeride off that."

Mickelson, 51, has won $95m (£78m) on the PGA Tour since turning professional 30 years ago, although estimates suggest the amount he has earned from the game is 10 times as much, once sponsorships and endorsements are taken into account.

Speaking at last week's inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, north of London, he did not deny rumours that he has been paid a $200m appearance fee for signing up to the fledgling series, which is offering $250m in prize money for its initial run of eight events in 2022.

