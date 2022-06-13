Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Russell Knox celebrates his victory in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin three years ago

Ballyliffin in County Donegal will stage the Amateur Championship for the first time in 2024.

Qualifying will be held on Ballyliffin's Old Links with the championship itself on the Glashedy Links.

The Amateur was hosted by Portmarnock and The Island in Dublin in 2019, with Ireland's James Sugrue winning.

Next year's Amateur will be played at Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale in north-west England.

The 127th Amateur, which is one of the world's most prestigious championships outside the professional game, began at Royal Lytham & St Annes and St Annes Old Links on Monday.

The R&A has also announced Prince's in Kent will stage the 120th Women's Amateur Championship in 2023 and Royal Birkdale, a 10-time host of The Open, the year after.

"We want to reinforce The R&A's amateur championships and international matches as pinnacle events in global elite amateur golf and attract the best players from across the world to compete," said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A.

"It is fitting to have our championships hosted at some of the world's finest venues over the next two years.

"Continuing to stage some of our most notable amateur championships for both male and female players at the same time also allows us to showcase and promote the sport for all."