Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rose Zhang and Rachel Kuehn were also part of the winning US team in 2021

The United States have retained the Curtis Cup, with Rachel Kuehn securing the winning point for the second successive year.

Great Britain and Ireland trailed 8½-3½ heading into the final day of the biennial women's amateur event.

It meant the hosts needed only 1½ points from Sunday's eight singles at Merion Golf Club, Pennsylvania, to make it three wins in a row.

And in the second match out, 21-year-old Kuehn secured a 15½-4½ victory.

She beat England's Caley McGinty 2&1 after team-mate Rose Zhang triumphed 7&5 against Scotland's Louise Duncan, with GB&I leading in just one of the other six matches.

The previous edition in Wales was delayed a year to August 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US have now won 31 of the 42 contests, with three of them being tied.