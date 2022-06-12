Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sweden's Linn Grant made history with a nine-shot victory in the Scandinavian Mixed to become the first female winner on the DP World Tour.

The 22-year-old was two shots clear of Australia's Jason Scrivener overnight and extended her lead with a thrilling eight-under 64 during the final round.

That saw Grant finish on 24 under par, nine shots clear of compatriot Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Marc Warren.

The mixed event in Halmstad is hosted by Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

Sorenstam, a 10-time women's major winner, told Sky Sports: "What a performance. I'm so happy for Linn, running away from the field.

"This shows that we can play against each other in a fair competition. I hope people see the quality of women's golf."

The event has been on the men's European Tour, currently known as the DP World Tour for sponsorships reasons, since 1991.

It became co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour in 2020 and rebranded the Scandinavian Mixed, with both male and female golfers competing, with Jonathan Caldwell winning the first edition in 2021.

