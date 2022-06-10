Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has become the most significant player to turn his back on the PGA Tour and join the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series.

The American, 28, won the 2020 US Open and is in the prime of his career.

He has been unveiled the day after the PGA Tour said it was suspending any members who joined the rival circuit.

DeChambeau's first appearance will be in the second of the $250m eight-event series, which starts on 30 June in Portland, Oregon.

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman said DeChambeau was "an exciting addition" because he is "passionate and innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries".

"He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game."

DeChambeau, who turned professional in 2016 and officially joined the PGA Tour in 2017, is the eighth major champion to join the fledgling series.

He has spent much of the past two years in the top 10 in the world rankings but is currently 28th, having slipped down after injuring himself at the Saudi International in February.

He took a "huge risk" to return early from that injury to play in the Masters, the year's opening major. But after missing the cut at Augusta National, he underwent surgery on his left hand, which led to him missing the US PGA Championship last month.

DeChambeau then missed the cut at last week's Memorial Tournament, which looks set to be his last on the PGA Tour.

The first LIV Golf event is currently being played at Centurion Club, near London, with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson among the biggest names in the 48-man field.

