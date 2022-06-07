Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson refused to deny that he has been banned by the PGA Tour on the eve of playing in the inaugural $25m Saudi-funded LIV Golf event.

The six-time major winner, who admitted in February he made "reckless" comments about Saudi Arabia's regime, is ending a four-month self-imposed exile.

"I'm learning lessons," said Mickelson who is a lifetime member of the tour.

"I would be speaking on a PGA Tour matter publicly, which I choose not to do at this time."

The 51-year-old American also refused to be drawn on the reported $200m signing-on fee he has been given to appear in the LIV Golf events, saying "contract agreements should remain private".

