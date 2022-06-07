Phil Mickelson: PGA Tour player refuses to deny he has been banned by American circuit
Phil Mickelson refused to deny that he has been banned by the PGA Tour on the eve of playing in the inaugural $25m Saudi-funded LIV Golf event.
The six-time major winner, who admitted in February he made "reckless" comments about Saudi Arabia's regime, is ending a four-month self-imposed exile.
"I'm learning lessons," said Mickelson who is a lifetime member of the tour.
"I would be speaking on a PGA Tour matter publicly, which I choose not to do at this time."
The 51-year-old American also refused to be drawn on the reported $200m signing-on fee he has been given to appear in the LIV Golf events, saying "contract agreements should remain private".
