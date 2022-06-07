Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play at next week's US Open, but still plans to compete at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

It follows the 15-time major winner's withdrawal from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods, 46, said on Twitter.

The event begins on 16 June.

Woods added: "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon."

On Monday, Woods' great rival Phil Mickelson was added to the field for the first event in the Greg Norman-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which starts on Thursday.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Norman said Woods had been offered a "mind-blowingly enormous" deal to take part in the series.

More to follow.