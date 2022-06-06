Last updated on .From the section Golf

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour in order to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The former world number one has signed up to play all eight events of the fledgling $255m (£200m) series, which starts on Thursday at Centurion Club.

Johnson, 37, joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and has won $74m in his career.

"I don't want to play for the rest of my life, this gives me an opportunity to do what I want to do," he said.

More to follow.