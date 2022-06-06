Last updated on .From the section Golf

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour in order to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The former world number will play all eight events of the fledgling $255m (£200m) series, which starts on Thursday at Centurion Club, London.

Johnson, 37, joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and has won $74m in his career.

"I don't want to play for the rest of my life, this gives me an opportunity to do what I want to do," he said.

In quitting the PGA Tour, Johnson also gives up his opportunity to play in the Ryder Cups.

He has been on the winning side in two of his five appearances in the biennial competition against Europe, including last year's record victory at Whistling Straits in Michigan.

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and has meant a lot to me, but ultimately I decided this was best for me and my family," he said.

"All things are subject to change and hopefully at some point it will change and I will get a chance to do that again."

