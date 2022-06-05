Close menu

Memorial Tournament: Billy Horschel hits 53-foot eagle to win by four shots

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Billy Horschel
This was Horschel's his first PGA Tour win of the season after a pair of second-place finishes
Memorial Tournament final round
-13 B Horschel (US); -9 A Wise (US); -7 P Cantlay (US), J Niemann (Chi); -6 S Theegala, W Zalatoris D Berger, D McCarthy, M Homa (all US)
Selected others: -4 J Rahm (Spa); -2 R McIlroy (NI); -1 A Rai (Eng); +1 S Lowry (Ire); +2 M Laird (Sco)
Full leaderboard

Billy Horschel won the Memorial Tournament by four shots on Sunday, capping victory with a huge 53-foot eagle putt on the 15th.

The American had led by five shots overnight but saw that lead reduced to two by playing partner Aaron Wise before his clutch eagle putt.

That helped Horschel to a level-par final round, finishing on 13 under.

Wise came second, with defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann two shots further back.

Horschel, 35, dropped just four shots in the tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio as he claimed his seventh PGA Tour title.

"That eagle on 15 was huge," said the world number 17. "Aaron had just made birdie so if I didn't at least birdie it was down to two shots. So to make an eagle to go four up with three to play, that's one you shouldn't cough up, and I didn't."

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who was in contention after two rounds, shot 73 and then 74 over the weekend and finished tied 18th.

