US Women's Open: Minjee Lee moves three shots clear after third round at Pine Needles

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Minjee Lee
Lee is closing in on the biggest win of her career
US Women's Open, round three leaderboard
-13 M Lee (Aus) -10 M Harigae (US); -7 B Law (Eng) -6 L Ko (NZ), X Lin (Chi), I Lindblad (Swe), A Nordqvist (Swe), JY Ko (Kor) H-J Choi (Kor)
Selected: -5 L Maguire (Ire); -4 N Korda US) -2 L Thompson (US); E C Hull (Eng) +1 G Hall (Eng)
Australia's Minjee Lee opened up a three-shot lead at the top of the US Women's Open leaderboard heading into the final day at Pine Needles.

The world number four strung together five birdies in seven holes either side of the turn to move to 13 under, three clear of American Mina Harigae.

England's Bronte Law is third, on seven under, with New Zealand's Lydia Ko a shot behind after a five-under 66.

Lee has only been under par in two of her eight previous US Open appearances.

But the 26-year-old, who won last year's Evian Championship, now has an excellent shot at the second major of her career at the North Carolina course.

