Horschel is chasing his first PGA Tour win of the season after a pair of second-place finishes

Memorial Tournament third round -13 B Horschel (US); -8 A Wise (US), C Smith (Aus); -7 D Berger (US), F Molinari (Ita), J Vegas (Ven); -6 L List, D Riley, P Cantlay, D McCarthy (all US), J Niemann (Chi) Selected others: -4 R McIlroy (NI); -3 S Lowry (Ire); -1 J Rahm (Spa), A Rai (Eng); Evens M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

American Billy Horschel took control of the Memorial Tournament as a seven-under-par round put him five shots clear heading into the final day.

The 35-year-old's superb 65 featured seven birdies as he climbed from joint fourth to the top of the leaderboard.

Compatriot Aaron Wise and Australian Cameron Smith are his nearest rivals on eight under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy slipped back as bogies on 16 and 17 left him one over for the day.

McIlroy is four under overall and out of contention after seeming well placed within three shots of the lead at the halfway stage.

American Daniel Berger shot a five-under round of 67 to move up into a share of fifth as the home players made their moves in Columbus, Ohio.