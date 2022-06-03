Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy has four top-10 finishes at the Memorial

Memorial Tournament second round -8 C Smith (Aus); -7 KH Lee (Kor), D McCarthy (US); -6 L List (US), D Riley (US), B Horschel (US), J Vegas (Ven), C Young (US) Selected others:-5 R McIlroy (NI), F Molinari (Ita); -3 S Lowry (Ire); -2 J Rahm (Spa); -1 X Schauffele (US); E J Spieth (US), R Fowler (US), K Bradley (US); +1 J Day (Aus), M Laird (Sco); +2 A Scott (Aus), A Rai (Eng) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy remains in contention to win the Memorial Tournament for the first time, trailing by three shots in Columbus, Ohio.

McIlroy opened with 70 and carded a second-round 69 on Friday to lie five under par, putting him in tied ninth position at the halfway stage.

Australia's Cameron Smith tops the leaderboard on eight under par.

South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon and American Denny McCarthy trail by one shot in joint second place.

"Overall, two solid rounds of golf. I'm right in contention going into the weekend. I'm happy with how everything is going," said McIlroy external-link

American Bryson DeChambeau (+11) missed the cut as did England's Matt Fitzpatrick, Luke Donald (both +3), Danny Willett (+8) and Scotland's Russell Knox (+13).

On Thursday, Japan's 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the tournament for the use of a non-conforming club, which had markings painted in white on the face.