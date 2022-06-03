Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danielle Kang is the third-highest ranked American woman in the world

American Danielle Kang revealed after her second round at the US Women's Open at Pine Needles that she has been diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

Kang, who is 12th in the world rankings and won the Women's PGA Championship in 2017, said it had not yet been determined whether the tumour was malignant or benign.

"I've gone through a lot of procedures so far, and with the process of elimination we are narrowing it down," said the 29-year-old, who is three over at the halfway point in North Carolina.

She added that she was happy to be playing again after withdrawing from two tournaments earlier this season with back pain.

"It's been a difficult road," Kang said. "I've played so bad for the past couple of months. I haven't touched a club or practised for a long time."

The US Women's Open has special significance for Kang, who qualified for the tournament as a 14-year-old in 2007.

She has six career victories, with her most recent coming at the Tournament of Champions in Florida in January.

She has also been regular member of the US Solheim Cup team, playing in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 tournaments.