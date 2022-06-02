Close menu

US Women's Open: Ingrid Lindblad fires lowest amateur score in history

Ingrid Lindblad (left) and Annika Sorenstam at the US Women's Open
Ingrid Lindblad (left) was playing alongside her idol Annika Sorenstam at Pine Needles

Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad shot the lowest score by an amateur in US Women's Open history in the first round of this year's championship.

Her six-under 65 at Pine Needles included seven birdies and sent the 22-year-old to the top of the leaderboard at the second women's major of 2022.

"I hit a few close to the pin and my putting was great," said Lindblad, who played with her idol Annika Sorenstam.

"It just worked from the fairway to the green. It's a great US Open course."

The legendary Sorenstam, a three-time US Women's Open champion, retired at the end of 2008 but returned to competitive golf after turning 50.

Lindblad's round at the North Carolina course eclipsed the previous best of 66 by an amateur which has been recorded three times, most recently by Gina Kim in 2019.

Asked about playing with Lindblad, 51-year-old Sorenstam, who carded a three-over 74, said: "She's authentic. She's got a special look, but she's a fearless player.

"She's confident in her own game. I know she doesn't shy away from the limelight that maybe I did as a young girl."

Lindblad, from Halmstad on the west coast of Sweden, is one of the stars on the US college circuit and demonstrated her power game in her dazzling opening round, averaging nearly 270 yards off the tee.

Another Swede, the Solheim Cup player Anna Nordqvist, shot a 67 to lie two behind Lindblad alongside Australian Minjee Lee among the earlier starters.

