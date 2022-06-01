Close menu

Bart Bryant: Three-time PGA Tour winner dies in car accident aged 59

American golfer Bart Bryant who has died at the age of 59
Bart Bryant's victory at the 2013 Dick's Sporting Goods Open made him the senior tour's 1,000th winner

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant, who climbed as high as 22 in the world rankings in 2005, has died in a car accident at the age of 59.

The American claimed his first title at the Valero Texas Open in 2004.

Bryant won at the Memorial Tournament the following year and defeated Tiger Woods by six strokes at the Tour Championship.

His best finish in a major was a tie for 23rd at The Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland in 2005.

"Bart will be dearly missed," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

