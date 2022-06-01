Graeme McDowell won the US Open in 2010 and has represented Europe at four Ryder Cups

Graeme McDowell says it "wouldn't be healthy" if players were banned from golf for competing in next week's $25m Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational.

McDowell is among 42 players confirmed so far for the first of eight events.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour rejected requests for waivers from players who want to play and has threatened to ban those that flout the rules.

"I don't agree with it, I hope they make the right decisions," the Northern Irishman told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"If the big tours in the world start banning players its just not healthy for the sport.

"There are a lot of smart guys out there in the world running golf and I believe they'll do the right thing for everyone."

Major champions Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia and Englishmen Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland are also among the 48-man field for the three-day tournament at Centurion Club near London, despite being denied permission to compete.

It is the first of eight scheduled events - five in the US, one in Saudi Arabia and one in Thailand - with a total prize fund of $255m (£202m). The first seven events are worth $25m, with $50m up for grabs in the final team competition.

The PGA Tour said last month that its decision to turn down requests for waivers was "in the best interest of the Tour and its players".

The PGA Tour is yet to comment on Wednesday's announcement of the field for Centurion, while the DP World Tour told BBC Sport it has no comment to make at present.

What action is taken against those players who have defied the PGA Tour remains to be seen and world number 376 McDowell admits it was not an easy choice to make.

"It's taken me several months to make my decision because it's become so polarising, [there is] so much negativity out there with regards to what it all means for the sport of golf," said the 42-year-old, who won the 2010 US Open.

"But I had to boil it down to the fact that I'm a businessman who has operated all over the world for the past 20 years and this is just another compelling golf opportunity.

"I feel like I'm a free agent, I feel like I have the ability to play anywhere any time I want to and it's just exercising those rights on an opportunity which is really interesting."

LIV Golf Investments, fronted by former world number one Greg Norman, is promising to revolutionise the game with a shorter, sharper product that is lucrative enough to draw in the biggest names.

However, it has attracted criticism because its money is coming from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

That has led to accusations of sportswashing, with organisations such as Amnesty International arguing some countries can invest in sport as a distraction from poor human rights records.

McDowell is at Slaley Hall in Northumberland this week to play in the first Asian Tour event to be held in England. This second International Series tournament has a $2m prize pot and is funded by LIV Golf Investments. with places up for grabs at next week's LIV Golf Invitational.

He acknowledges the controversial nature of next week's event but believes it could lead to the growth of the sport.

"Financially it's lucrative but the format is innovative and different and appealing to the next generation," he said.

"There was a lot went into this decision. All I know is the guys I deal with at PIF and LIV they are passionate about the game of golf and that's important to me. I love growing the game around the world. I love using golf as a force for good to really inspire the next generation and teach great values.

"We're not here to save the world's geo-political situations we're here to play golf and grow the game in a county like Saudi Arabia. It just so happens they have a huge amount of resources to be able to accelerate their journey in the game of golf and I'm happy to be part of it."