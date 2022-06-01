Annabell Fuller had her mum Oshi as caddie when she made her major debut at the 2021 Women's Open

When Annabell Fuller won the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters by 13 shots she was "playing golf for fun".

The Londoner was 14 and the only girl in the four-round under-18s tournament, designed to replicate playing in a professional event, to break par. It was a moment that changed the focus.

Now 20, Fuller is rising through the amateur ranks, following the well-worn path of combining her golf tuition with studies at a US university and is currently preparing for a couple of weeks that could give her fledgling career a massive boost.

She will play in her second major at this week's US Women's Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina before heading to Merion in Philadelphia to make a third appearance for Great Britain and Ireland against the US in the Curtis Cup.

Fuller, who finished joint 61st in her first major at the 2021 AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, qualified for this year's US equivalent by finishing first in a regional qualifier at her home course at Florida University.

And her aim at Pine Needles is the same as it was at Carnoustie, where she was one of only three amateurs to play all four rounds.

"The goal is to make the cut," she told BBC Sport. "I played the Women's Open after a long summer of golf and went in with no expectations.

"My mum caddied for me in the qualifiers and we had a laugh. I ended up as first reserve for the championship and was quickly called up. My mum continued to caddie and I just wanted to enjoy the experience."

Fuller's golfing journey began when she was handed a plastic club at the age of three and she then just copied her older sister Samantha.

"I grew up playing golf and always followed my sister playing tournaments," she said. "We played in small junior events near my home in Chiswick and I was a member at Roehampton.

"I was playing golf for the fun of it. And then I started winning and naturally, the more I won the more I enjoyed it."

And the victories have become more impressive with each passing year.

The English Under-16s Girls Championship was claimed in 2017, as was the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, which has been won by players such as Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Mel Reid and Alice Hewson.

In 2019, she collected the Major Champions Invitational - a tournament set up by six-time major winner Nick Faldo where players are mentored by major champions - and she won the English Women's Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship in 2020.

Last year Fuller helped England triumph in the European Ladies' Team Championship and earned her first collegiate win in the Florida Gators Invitational before finishing joint 22nd in the Augusta National Women's Amateur where the final round is played at the famed course that hosts the Masters.

The focus is looking forward though. She is ranked in the top 50 amateurs in the world and is quietly confident heading into this week. "I've been playing pretty consistently," she said.

"I definitely play better when I enjoy the moment and a good result this week would be huge for my career."

The plan is, of course, to turn professional after she graduates next May but there is one more big amateur team event to play first.

She has been on the losing side in her two previous Curtis Cup events, although she did win both her fourballs matches with Hannah Darling and one of her two foursomes matches with Charlotte Heath in Conwy in 2021, hinting they would be paired together again this year.

"I'm lucky to have best friends Hannah and Charlotte in the team and we always play together, so I'm really looking forward to it," she added. "And having fun." Naturally.