Last updated on .From the section Golf

Edoardo Molinari won half a point alongside brother Francesco in the 2010 Ryder Cup

Europe captain Henrik Stenson has named Edoardo Molinari as his second vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Thomas Bjorn, who oversaw Europe's 2018 win at Le Golf National in Paris, was picked as vice-captain this month.

Italian Molinari was part of the victorious 2010 Europe team, earning one point across three matches.

"It is fantastic. I played the Ryder Cup in 2010 and to be a vice-captain is a dream come true," the 41-year-old said.

"It was a very unexpected call from Henrik. We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team, but I never expected this.

"Knowing Henrik, he will leave no stone unturned. He will do everything he can to win the Ryder Cup back. It will be a lot of fun for all the guys playing for him too."

Stenson said: "He is really into stats and he works with a few of the players who will potentially be on my team.

"With him being Italian, it is going to be an extra special week for him.

"I envisage Thomas and Edoardo as the working group that I will lean on for the foreseeable future. There will be a lot of healthy discussion and input between us."

USA hold the Ryder Cup after a 19-9 win at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is due to take place from 29 September to 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio.