As well as the trophy and $1.5m in prize money, Burns wins a tartan jacket as victor at Colonial Country Club

Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard -9 S Burns (US)*, S Scheffler (US); -8 B Todd (US); -7 T Finau (US), D Riley (US), S Stallings (US) Selected: -5 J Spieth (US), M Periera (Chi), P Reed (US); -3 R Knox (Sco); -2 V Hovland (Nor); +1 T Fleetwood (Eng) *denotes won play-off

Sam Burns holed a huge birdie putt from off the green to beat world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off and win the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

He started the final round seven shots behind his fellow American at Colonial Country Club, but posted a five-under 65 to set the target at nine under.

Scheffler, who led by two overnight, holed a five-foot par putt on the last to card a 72 and match that total.

But Burns, who had finished two hours before, won at the first extra hole.

He had overhit his second shot to the par-four 18th, but knocked in a putt from about 40 feet and then watched his good friend Scheffler miss from half that distance.

"I played such a great round of golf. To make that putt is the icing on the cake," said the 25-year-old American after winning his third PGA Tour title of the season and fourth in total.

Scheffler, who shared a house with Burns when he won the Masters in April, was aiming to become the first player since Justin Thomas in 2017 to win a fifth Tour title in a season.

In the end, it was a battling final round from Scheffler who had to hole big par putts from around eight feet on the 15th and 17th holes as he failed to register a single birdie on Sunday.

Harold Varner III, who reached 10 under par after 11 holes, dropped eight shots in his next three and eventually finished at level par for the tournament.

Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings and Davis Riley all held a share of the lead at some point on the back nine but all faded in blustery conditions at the Forth Worth course.